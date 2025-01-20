Steve Harvey's Second Ex-Wife Mary Has A Shady Past
Steve Harvey has been happily married to his wife, Marjorie Harvey, for years, but he was married twice before. Given that his first two marriages ended in divorce, it's safe to say that the unions weren't built to last (at least in the end). But, it's Harvey's second ex-wife, Mary Shackelford, who has gone to great lengths to publicize their drama years after splitting, which inadvertently put her own shadiness on display.
In 2011, Shackelford made YouTube videos attaching Harvey to a list of misdeeds he allegedly carried out during their marriage, which lasted from 1996 until 2005. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the since-deleted videos painted Harvey in a light that contrasted his lovable, high-energy Hollywood persona and molded him into a cold-hearted adulterer with no regard for how she'd support herself post divorce. "He turned my son against me, had me evicted from our house. I woke up, and everything was gone," she said in the since-deleted recordings in 2011. As for why Shackelford decided to launch these allegations his way? She didn't appreciate that Harvey, who'd she'd been feuding with for several years, blamed her for Oprah Winfrey pulling out of a TV deal they'd made.
Ultimately, Steve submitted proof that same year that Shackelford's claims were untrue. According to HuffPost, during an ongoing legal battle for an unrelated issue, Shackelford's post-divorce setup was revealed to be much cushier than she claimed, including $40,000 a month in alimony and ownership of three residences in her name.
Mary Shackelford went to jail over Steve Harvey accusations
The case between Mary Shackelford and Steve Harvey saw a judge place a gag order on them both and led to her getting arrested two years later. In December 2013, Shackelford, who had been fighting to regain custody of her and Harvey's only child together, was found in contempt of court, arrested, and sentenced to 30 days. During an interview with Fox 4, Shackelford pleaded her case to the public: "I didn't violate any court orders," she shared (via Black America Web). "This is about 'You're not supposed to be talking to anybody about your divorce.' That's what they're saying. I'm like, this is America." She continued, "Am I angry? Yes. I missed six years of my son's life and I can't get those years back." Shackelford also revealed that she just wanted to be around her son "without interference," adding, "I'm tired of getting pulled down to McKinney (Texas) courthouse every time I say 'Boo.' I'm not going to be silenced."
Jail time wasn't the only punishment that Shackelford faced for disparaging her ex husband online. In 2011, Steve's third wife, Marjorie Harvey, announced plans to sue her predecessor for defamation of character after Shackelford claimed that Marjorie's relationship with Steve actually kicked up before their divorce. "Mrs. Steve Harvey is shocked and dismayed that Mary Harvey, Steve's ex-wife, posted the malicious and baseless video on YouTube ..." read a statement from Marjorie's lawyer (via Essence). Meanwhile, Marjorie herself revealed that she was going to use the "greatest extent of the law" to combat Shackelford's defamation.