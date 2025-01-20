Steve Harvey's Second Ex-Wife Mary Has A Shady Past

Steve Harvey has been happily married to his wife, Marjorie Harvey, for years, but he was married twice before. Given that his first two marriages ended in divorce, it's safe to say that the unions weren't built to last (at least in the end). But, it's Harvey's second ex-wife, Mary Shackelford, who has gone to great lengths to publicize their drama years after splitting, which inadvertently put her own shadiness on display.

In 2011, Shackelford made YouTube videos attaching Harvey to a list of misdeeds he allegedly carried out during their marriage, which lasted from 1996 until 2005. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the since-deleted videos painted Harvey in a light that contrasted his lovable, high-energy Hollywood persona and molded him into a cold-hearted adulterer with no regard for how she'd support herself post divorce. "He turned my son against me, had me evicted from our house. I woke up, and everything was gone," she said in the since-deleted recordings in 2011. As for why Shackelford decided to launch these allegations his way? She didn't appreciate that Harvey, who'd she'd been feuding with for several years, blamed her for Oprah Winfrey pulling out of a TV deal they'd made.

Ultimately, Steve submitted proof that same year that Shackelford's claims were untrue. According to HuffPost, during an ongoing legal battle for an unrelated issue, Shackelford's post-divorce setup was revealed to be much cushier than she claimed, including $40,000 a month in alimony and ownership of three residences in her name.