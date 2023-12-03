The Untold Truth Of Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey may well be the most over-employed star in show business. Not only is he the longtime host of "Family Feud" (both the syndicated weekday version and ABC's primetime celebrity iteration), he's also hosted "Judge Steve Harvey," his talent contest for kids, "Little Big Shots," his entrepreneurial competition "Steve Harvey's Funderdome," several iterations of his daytime talk show, a few New Year's Eve Specials, and numerous editions of the Miss Universe pageant. He's also starred in two sitcoms, and appeared in a few movies, all while also hosting a successful radio show. And whenever he gets a free moment (a rare occurrence, to be fair), there's always his first love, standup comedy, which formed the basis of his enormously successful The Original Kings of Comedy Tour and subsequent movie.

Clearly, Harvey's version of staying busy is a bit more extreme than it is for most people, and if he's become a ubiquitous presence on television, that's entirely by design. It's also his own personal reaction to the financial insecurity he experienced early in his career. "I can't ever be in that position again," he once told People. "If my show gets canceled, I've got three more. I don't have any free time, but I have 12 jobs."

His fans have come to appreciate both his candor and his comedy, both of which have contributed to his ever-expanding popularity. To find out more about this fascinating funnyman, read on for a look at the untold truth of Steve Harvey.