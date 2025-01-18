Tragic Details About Gavin Newsom

Reading never came easy to Gavin Newsom. As he told "The View" in 2021, "I was the kid in the back of the classroom with my head down, just praying the teacher didn't call on me." Indeed, despite his mom's best efforts to help, he began receding into himself and falling behind in school, even pretending to be sick just so he wouldn't be forced to read out loud in class.

As early as first grade, Newsom began getting professional help, seeing speech therapists and other experts, but reading and writing remained a struggle. As his younger sister, Hilary Newsom, told the Los Angeles Times, there was a lot of frustration and plenty of tears. "He couldn't understand it, and you know, it just came so difficult," she recalled. Newsom's classmates didn't help the situation either, as they mocked his intelligence. One particularly difficult moment occurred in middle school when he was called on to read and failed. "People literally started laughing at me because I couldn't read," Newsom once shared with a classroom, per The Sacramento Bee. "I'll never forget it."

It wasn't until Newsom went snooping around his mom's room and found medical papers that he learned the truth. By that point, he was 10 years old, and his mother finally revealed he had dyslexia. She didn't want the diagnosis to have a negative impact on him, but the effect was the opposite: Newsom finally had the proof he needed that his struggles had nothing to do with being smart and could be overcome.