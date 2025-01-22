Jennifer Lopez's Thirst Traps Post-Ben Affleck Split Scream Desperate
Many people take time for themselves after a heartbreaking split, but most people are not Jennifer Lopez. And now that her and Ben Affleck's divorce is finalized, we can't help but notice that Lopez has gone on the offensive, bombing him (and us) with searingly-hot looks ever since the two started falling apart. The headline-grabbing couple has a saga riddled with ups and downs, with the "Gigli" love birds originally getting engaged way back in 2002, only for the two to postpone the wedding before calling it off completely.
They then surprised the world and reunited in 2021, reigniting the dormant Bennifer fandom and this time actually tying the knot in 2022, with People reporting that the fated pair had a beautiful wedding in Georgia, and that Lopez even took Affleck's last name.
But some stars can only burn so bright for a short time. And now that the two have officially burned out a second time, we're reading between the lines in the Cold War for post-divorce attention, and Lopez has been on a white-hot tear of posting and appearing in absolutely nuclear level thirst trap photos.
And while Affleck may be back to looking like his shabby, old self, Lopez's weaponized looks have started to become a desperate display of her eternal revenge bod. And while we're happy to eat up every single inappropriate outfit, it is also our duty to remind J Lo that she is, and will forever be, one of the most stunning women on the planet. Please, there is no need to appear this thirsty, any man would be so lucky. But with that being said, we can't deny that we love seeing the diva do her thing, so if she keeps laying down the traps, we will gladly walk right into them.
Her yeehaw bikini reveal
Jennifer Lopez started 2025 out with a red hot look to keep all of us, and especially Ben Affleck, warm during the winter months. Lopez posted a collage of photos and videos taken from a trip to Aspen on Instagram, and sneakily tucked between cute pictures of her dancing in a bar with a black cowboy hat and fuzzy boots and her wearing a cream white outfit to decorate a Christmas tree — is a record-scratching reveal of Lopez hitting us with a sultry pose in nothing but a black string bikini, though she decided to keep the fuzzy boots and cowboy hat on.
We can only imagine Affleck getting up on January 1st to go get his Dunkin' order, dropping the volume on his phone to watch his ex-wife's new post, and amidst the holiday fun, getting hit with a lethal amount of J Lo hotness to bring in the new year.
Immediately following a number of close ups that accentuate the limited number of clothing items Lopez was wearing, her video cuts to a photo of her fully clothed and sitting on a snowy park bench while smiling directly at the camera. And while we loved the power move, it does come off a little desperate to slide such neck-breaking levels of desire into what is otherwise a wholesome montage of friends, snowmen, and fireworks. With that being said, we have to believe that with an edit like that, Lopez knows exactly who she's sending a message to.
Her response to Thanksgiving sheer top
New Years wasn't the only holiday that JLo used to try and remind Ben Affleck what he was missing — and for Thanksgiving, she had extra reason to try and get into Affleck's head. That's because Affleck spent the turkey-centric holiday with his previous ex, the other Jennifer in Affleck's life, none other than "13 Going on 30" star, Jennifer Garner. PageSix reported that Affleck was with Garner and their three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel for the all-important dinner, with a source telling the outlet that Affleck "felt blessed" to be with his non-Lopez family because he "can just be himself."
Too bad for Affleck that his other ex-wife doesn't take any days off, because days later Lopez was photographed in a see-through sheer top that showed off all the curves that Affleck was missing as the Daily Mail spotted her leaving dinner with friends in Beverly Hills. She accentuated the look with a brown leather skirt, knee-high boots, and a matching handbag.
Given that Lopez was spotted sporting the bare-all outfit just days after Affleck's quaint Thanksgiving dinner makes us feel like she was once again dropping hints for his attention. Let's hope that Garner's cooking was good, because if not, Lopez seemed ready to remind Affleck that she'd be happy to take him out for a real meal.
Her ultimate revenge dress
We know that Jennifer Lopez had fun figuring out exactly which buttons to press when she chose her outfit for the world premiere of her film, "Unstoppable" at the Toronto International Film Festival. Especially given the fact that the film was produced by none other than Affleck himself and Matt Damon's production company, Artists Equity.
According to PageSix, the event marked the first time that Lopez hit a red carpet after she filed for divorce from Affleck, so when the time came to show the public their film, Lopez chose a revenge dress that was nothing short of a fatality.
Walking the red carpet in a shining mirrorball dress that was slit from top to bottom and only held together by a few strategically placed black bows, the outfit was bolstered by silver, glimmering platform heels and matching clutch. Per PageSix, Affleck did not attend the festival but Lopez and Affleck's BFF Damon reportedly had a "long, deep conversation" where the two held hands. And while it could have been a simple, friendly conversation, we would like to imagine that Lopez was making sure Damon did not leave anything to the imagination for the moment Damon had to tell his buddy Ben how his ex-wife was doing.
Her Unstoppable looks haven't stopped
In the wake of an insider telling the DailyMail that Ben Affleck had, "Not given up on relationships and finally feels ready to move forward and start dating again," we can't help but feel like Jennifer Lopez has used every single press event related to "Unstoppable" to, not just give us her usual array of gorgeous looks, but seize opportunities to make Affleck remember what he lost. Though she herself has gained a handsome new bodyguard who might be doing double duty.
The biggest eye-grabber was a delicate black minidress, which People reported as an $855 No. 21 piece that showcased a small cutout and very low cut neckline that did wonders to show off "Jenny From the Block" and all her assets. She also covered up the skin-baring outfit with a leopard-print jacket that only made her look like she was on the prowl even more. And while we trust in J Lo, she is still human and has definitely missed the mark at least once.
Her midnight snack outfit
If the way to a man's heart is through his stomach, then Jennifer Lopez is willing to go above and beyond in the kitchen. Proving that she can do it all, Lopez posted a picture to Instagram of her showing off her culinary know-how while wearing an eye-watering black dress and black heels as she manned the stove.
She captioned the pictures, "MY FAVORITE PART about going out is coming home for the midnight snack." And while Lopez was simply stating the facts, or burying her true feelings with food, we can't help but feel like she was also stirring the pot, hoping that to could catch the wandering gaze of a hungry Ben Affleck. Or who knows, maybe Lopez is showing off her skills for some lucky man beyond Affleck.
Given that PageSix spotted Affleck having a brief dalliance with Robert F. Kennedy's daughter Kick Kennedy, maybe Lopez is also looking to find a new beau to feed. And who knows, that man might be fellow recent divorcee Kevin Costner, if rumors are to be believed. Because according to other reporting by PageSix, she and Costner were spotted enjoying a drink together in Aspen, where the vibes appeared to be overwhelmingly positive. In fact, now that we think about it, those photos of J Lo in a cowboy hat and not much else are making us think maybe she's trying to lure over the "Yellowstone" star for a little late night dinner.