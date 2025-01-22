Jennifer Lopez's Thirst Traps Post-Ben Affleck Split Scream Desperate

Many people take time for themselves after a heartbreaking split, but most people are not Jennifer Lopez. And now that her and Ben Affleck's divorce is finalized, we can't help but notice that Lopez has gone on the offensive, bombing him (and us) with searingly-hot looks ever since the two started falling apart. The headline-grabbing couple has a saga riddled with ups and downs, with the "Gigli" love birds originally getting engaged way back in 2002, only for the two to postpone the wedding before calling it off completely.

They then surprised the world and reunited in 2021, reigniting the dormant Bennifer fandom and this time actually tying the knot in 2022, with People reporting that the fated pair had a beautiful wedding in Georgia, and that Lopez even took Affleck's last name.

But some stars can only burn so bright for a short time. And now that the two have officially burned out a second time, we're reading between the lines in the Cold War for post-divorce attention, and Lopez has been on a white-hot tear of posting and appearing in absolutely nuclear level thirst trap photos.

And while Affleck may be back to looking like his shabby, old self, Lopez's weaponized looks have started to become a desperate display of her eternal revenge bod. And while we're happy to eat up every single inappropriate outfit, it is also our duty to remind J Lo that she is, and will forever be, one of the most stunning women on the planet. Please, there is no need to appear this thirsty, any man would be so lucky. But with that being said, we can't deny that we love seeing the diva do her thing, so if she keeps laying down the traps, we will gladly walk right into them.