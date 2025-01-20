Jill Biden Restarts Kamala Harris Feud With Shady Side-Eye At Inauguration

When watching the presidential inauguration at a glance, it appeared the long-running feud between Jill Biden and Kamala Harris had ended, but a closer look showed there may still be tension between the pair. Jill and Joe Biden greeted Harris and second husband Doug Emhoff in front of the White House before handing the keys over to Donald Trump. The first lady and vice president appeared on good terms as they shared a hug and were all smiles with each other. A brief moment at the end of the interaction seemed to tell a different story.

Omg! The way Jill looks Kamala up & down! It's going to be a drama packed day! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iFAdxAH4u5 — Nancy Sidley (@nancytsidley) January 20, 2025

Footage captured the two couples bidding farewell to the crowd, with Harris addressing spectators before they all turned to go inside. That is when Jill paused and threw a quick side-eye at her long-rumored foe. The saucy glance from Jill was picked up by eagle-eyed viewers. "The way Jill looks Kamala up & down! It's going to be a drama packed day!" one X, formerly Twitter, user tweeted alongside a clip of the exchange. "I guess [Jill] was told she had to be cordial but she didn't like it," another commented. "This is a 'real time unscripted' soap opera," a user wrote about Jill and Harris' frosty relationship.

The inauguration side-eye came only days after the two seemingly appeared to be on better terms. A photo showed Jill and Harris awkwardly clutching hands in the Oval Office while Joe gave his farewell address to the nation on January 15. "She and Doug have become like family, and to me, family is everything," Joe said. Jill reached over and grasped Harris' hand as a sign of solidarity, but she wound up holding Emhoff's hand as it rested on his wife's lap. That moment came not long after one of the pair's most tense exchanges.