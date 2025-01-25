Celebs Who Can't Stand Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg was never the popular kid in school, and he hasn't gained many friends since graduating, despite his multi-billions. In fact, he is becoming less popular with age as the list of celebs who can't Zuckerberg seemingly grows by the day.

It's clear that in addition to supposed happiness, money can't buy you friends either — though he has a staggering amount of it. In fact, Zuckerberg's net worth is even higher than you think. According to Forbes, the founder and CEO of Meta was worth an eye-watering $177 billion in 2024. And yet, he still won't invest in a new hoodie.

However, Zuckerberg appears to be attempting to ingratiate himself into the higher echelons of power these days. Following in the footsteps of his fellow billionaire tech bro, Elon Musk, he's been cozying up to Donald Trump, making the pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago, and paying his respects to the great MAGA leader. Perhaps Zuckerberg is hoping to take advantage of the fact that Trump recently let it slip that he's getting annoyed with Musk always hanging around. But there isn't much chance of a bromance breakup occurring anytime soon. Musk's U-turn on his political views and Trump was spectacular and extreme, to say the least, and he won't give up his seat at the golden table without a bloody battle. Especially not to Zuckerberg, whom he's been feuding and fighting with for years. Musk's one of many on our list of Zuckerberg haters, though. We're looking into him and four more.