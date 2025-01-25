Celebs Who Can't Stand Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg was never the popular kid in school, and he hasn't gained many friends since graduating, despite his multi-billions. In fact, he is becoming less popular with age as the list of celebs who can't Zuckerberg seemingly grows by the day.
It's clear that in addition to supposed happiness, money can't buy you friends either — though he has a staggering amount of it. In fact, Zuckerberg's net worth is even higher than you think. According to Forbes, the founder and CEO of Meta was worth an eye-watering $177 billion in 2024. And yet, he still won't invest in a new hoodie.
However, Zuckerberg appears to be attempting to ingratiate himself into the higher echelons of power these days. Following in the footsteps of his fellow billionaire tech bro, Elon Musk, he's been cozying up to Donald Trump, making the pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago, and paying his respects to the great MAGA leader. Perhaps Zuckerberg is hoping to take advantage of the fact that Trump recently let it slip that he's getting annoyed with Musk always hanging around. But there isn't much chance of a bromance breakup occurring anytime soon. Musk's U-turn on his political views and Trump was spectacular and extreme, to say the least, and he won't give up his seat at the golden table without a bloody battle. Especially not to Zuckerberg, whom he's been feuding and fighting with for years. Musk's one of many on our list of Zuckerberg haters, though. We're looking into him and four more.
Elon Musk
Billionaires aren't exactly known for their caring, sharing side or desire to make friends. Maybe they're too busy focusing on their never-ending quest to add even more billions to their already bloated bank account, or perhaps they don't have the time or inclination to buddy up with others. It's likely a combination of both for Elon Musk. Given his dedication to posting on X, formerly Twitter, every 10 minutes without coming up for air, it's hard to imagine him having time to even brush his teeth, let alone maintain friendships, outside of his strange relationship with Donald Trump. However, Musk does manage to find the time to keep his feud with Mark Zuckerberg alive and kicking.
The two tech titans have been battling for years. Musk and Zuckerberg have never seen eye to eye, but things took a frosty turn for the worse in 2016 when Zuckerberg's $200 million Internet.org satellite exploded during a pre-launch test on one of Musk's SpaceX rockets. Then, in 2017, Zuckerberg shaded Musk over his stance on the future of AI. "I've talked to Mark about this. His understanding of the subject is limited," Musk posted on X before deleting his Facebook account and urging others to do the same.
Things heated up yet further when Zuckerberg launched Threads, resulting in Musk challenging his rival to "a literal d*** measuring contest," per X. That eventually morphed into a proposed Musk vs Zuckerberg cage fight. Not surprisingly, it never occurred. However, the feud still bubbles.
Sacha Baron Cohen
Sacha Baron Cohen made his disdain for Mark Zuckerberg crystal clear in a scathing November 2019 keynote speech at the ADL's Never Is Now Summit on Anti-Semitism and Hate. "If Facebook were around in the 1930s, it would have allowed Hitler to post 30-second ads on his solution to the 'Jewish problem,'" Cohen charged. "So here's a good standard and practice. Facebook, start fact-checking political ads before you run them." Cohen blamed Facebook's lackadaisical approach to monitoring content for the spread of misinformation, the proliferation of conspiracy theories, and a surge in hate crimes.
Cohen accused Facebook and other social media platforms of being "the greatest propaganda machine in history." He slammed Zuckerberg for campaigning against content regulation legislation under the guise of protecting freedom of speech. "That is ludicrous," Cohen said. "This is not about limiting anyone's free speech. This is about giving people, including some of the most reprehensible people on Earth, the biggest platform in history to reach a third of the planet. Freedom of speech is not about freedom of reach."
The actor's loathing of Zuckerberg has likely increased over time. Because far from heeding Cohen's call for increased content moderation and fact-checking, he's done the exact opposite. "It's time to get back to our roots around free expression. We're replacing fact checkers with Community Notes, simplifying our policies, and focusing on reducing mistakes," Zuckerberg announced in a January 2024 Facebook video. "Looking forward to this next chapter."
Harry and Megan
It's safe to say that Mark Zuckerberg won't be getting an invite to join Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, for afternoon tea anytime soon. The couple slammed him in a lengthy January 2025 statement posted on their website Archewell Foundation, accusing the tech titan of "contributing to a global mental health crisis" by scrapping Facebook's fact-checking and moderation procedures.
"Unfortunately, Meta's recent decisions go directly against its stated mission to 'build human connection' and instead prioritize those using the platforms to spread hate, lies, and division at the expense of everyone else," they charged. "...These decisions echo what experts, whistleblowers, and families have raised in hearings on online harm, especially regarding children's safety: platform design, dictated by internal policies, directly determines our online experience. To ignore this is knowingly putting everyone in harm's way and contributing to a global mental health crisis."
Harry and Megan criticized Zuckerberg for allowing "ego or profit, likely both, to guide decisions that affect billions." They claimed the new measures would result in increased hate speech and stoke violence against minority groups and called on advertisers and investors to boycott the platform.
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel dove headfirst into a vat of Zuckerberg hatorade in January 2025 following the Facebook founder's proclamation that his platform was scrapping fact-checking and moderation in favor of reader-generated community notes. The comedian ripped into Zuckerberg along with his fellow "billionaire tech boy" Elon Musk in a skit on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
"Trump's bromance with Elon on the rocks and Zuckerberg kisses the ring," read the caption of a clip of the takedown on Instagram. Kimmel kicked off by claiming that Musk's new Mar-a-Lago sleeping quarters are closer to Donald's than Melania Trump's are. "They're saying Trump hasn't had something glued this close to his ass since he sat on a box of McNuggets," Kimmel joked. "... Mark Zuckerberg turned up to debase himself at Mar-a-Lago shortly after the election," he continued. "Today, he released a suspiciously Trump-friendly announcement."
Kimmel proceeded to mock Zuckerberg's questionable fashion sense. "You're dressed like a molly dealer from Chechnya," he said. "... Imagine being one of the wealthiest people in the world and making the decision to announce the end of truth as we know it, while dressed as Macklemore in 2014." As for the billionaire's fangirling over Trump? "We call it the ol' suck and Zuck," Kimmel quipped.
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey's loathing of Mark Zuckerberg runs deep. The actor's been slamming the tech giant for years. And he doesn't just talk the talk, unlike some of his fellow celebs. Carrey takes direct action and puts his money where his mouth is. He was spitting mad to learn that Facebook provided a platform for foreign agents to meddle in the 2016 presidential elections. "I'm dumping my @facebook stock and deleting my page because @facebook profited from Russian interference in our elections and they're still not doing enough to stop it," Carrey posted on Twitter (when it was still called that) in February 2018. "I encourage all other investors who care about our future to do the same. #unfriendfacebook" (via SkyNews).
A month later, he struck again, sharing his anger over The New York Times report that Facebook handed over 50 million users' information to Trump via the political research group Cambridge Analytica. This time, he added some art to the mix, posting on social media, "Who are you sharing your life with?" Carrey captioned a self-penned cartoon of Zuckerberg with "They trust me, dumb f***s!," referencing comments the billionaire reportedly made about his fellow Harvard students back in Facebook's fledging days, per The Guardian.
Then, in November 2018, Carrey posted a self-portrait, captioned: "Hey Zuckerborg [sic]. We know who you are. And we saw what you did. Here's a little message from me in your native language." According to Newsweek, a series of binary numbers followed that translated to "f*** you." After Elon Musk became the owner of X, Carrey deleted that account, too.