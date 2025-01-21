What Does Elon Musk Look Like Without Hair? We Gave Him A Makeover Amid Rampant Rumors

There may be no one who likes being in the spotlight more than Elon Musk, and he's made sure to score as many photo ops as possible as he continues to nudge his way into the political realm. However, being in the public eye means that the Tesla owner is going to be scrutinized, and the times Musk's hair was even more unflattering than Donald Trump's haven't gone unnoticed. The Department of Government Efficiency co-head should feel lucky to have bad hair days, as that means he has something to work with, which wasn't always the case. Back in the late '90s, Musk was seen with thinning hair, which magically became fuller in the early 2000s. Not even the SpaceX founder has the technology to grow hair from a bald head, which led many hair experts to determine that he was the recipient of hair transplants.

If Musk weren't a rich dude who could afford such an expensive procedure, he probably wouldn't have the full head of hair that he flaunts now. Naturally, we here at Nicki Swift were curious as to how he'd look with a bald pate, and our expert photo editor delivered, not once but twice — and you'll be shocked to see how hair, or lack thereof, makes all the difference.