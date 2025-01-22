Relationship Expert Tells Us Ainsley Earhardt & Sean Hannity Aren't Doomed By Major Red Flag

While the relationship timeline for Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity is mysterious, the long-distance aspect is certainly not the first bump in the road. According to relationship expert Susan Winter, couples can still overcome the obstacles that arise with physical separation. "To succeed, couples must commit to 'disciplined togetherness' to ensure love's continued growth," Winter suggests. Luckily for Earhardt and Hannity, they've already laid the foundation for this. When Earhardt told her "Fox & Friends" co-hosts that she wasn't going anywhere, she made sure to include, "Sean is down in Florida, and we don't miss a weekend without each other."

Winter also mentioned that the couple should pad in regular "virtual 'dates'" to help make the time away from each other not seem as drastic. When asked about the likelihood of their relationship surviving the distance up to and possibly into marriage, Winter had the level-headed response of, "There will undoubtedly be conversations in the future as to how the two can live together." Although, it could be that Hannity and Earhardt might want to go a non-traditional route and maintain their distance well into marriage. "Perhaps Sean and Ainsley are a thoroughly modern couple who choose to marry, yet live apart," Winter suggests.

No matter what, there are three solid things keeping the couple together according to Winter, "Disciplined togetherness. Political ideology. And Faith Cohesion."