Relationship Expert Tells Us Ainsley Earhardt & Sean Hannity Aren't Doomed By Major Red Flag
When Fox News personalities Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity announced their engagement over Christmas 2024, they quickly became a hot topic. Even though the engagement may have gotten people talking for the wrong reasons, Earhardt and Hannity appear to have a solid foundation of love and trust. However, there is one glaring red flag in the couple's engagement — they're starting their new lives together while living thousands of miles apart. When Hannity took a page out of Donald Trump's playbook and relocated to Florida, Earhardt asserted on "Fox & Friends" that "I'm going to continue to live in New York. My daughter loves her school, I love my community, and obviously I love my job."
With such a wide landscape between the two, it got us wondering if it would weigh heavily on their relationship, so we reached out to our in-house expert Susan Winter. As a bestselling author and New York City-based relationship expert, Winter was the perfect person to ask some hard questions about whether or not Hannity and Earhardt are doomed. The responses she gave to our questions were surprisingly hopeful. "No one holds a crystal ball," Winter divulged, "so it would be impossible to place a bet on any relationship's longevity. But [there] are three strong factors in the couple's favor." Should the couple follow her advice, they just might make it.
Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity just might be able to make long distance work
While the relationship timeline for Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity is mysterious, the long-distance aspect is certainly not the first bump in the road. According to relationship expert Susan Winter, couples can still overcome the obstacles that arise with physical separation. "To succeed, couples must commit to 'disciplined togetherness' to ensure love's continued growth," Winter suggests. Luckily for Earhardt and Hannity, they've already laid the foundation for this. When Earhardt told her "Fox & Friends" co-hosts that she wasn't going anywhere, she made sure to include, "Sean is down in Florida, and we don't miss a weekend without each other."
Winter also mentioned that the couple should pad in regular "virtual 'dates'" to help make the time away from each other not seem as drastic. When asked about the likelihood of their relationship surviving the distance up to and possibly into marriage, Winter had the level-headed response of, "There will undoubtedly be conversations in the future as to how the two can live together." Although, it could be that Hannity and Earhardt might want to go a non-traditional route and maintain their distance well into marriage. "Perhaps Sean and Ainsley are a thoroughly modern couple who choose to marry, yet live apart," Winter suggests.
No matter what, there are three solid things keeping the couple together according to Winter, "Disciplined togetherness. Political ideology. And Faith Cohesion."