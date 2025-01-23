Insider Makes Shady Claim About True State Of Kamala Harris And Doug Emhoff's Marriage
The dust has barely settled on the Democratic Party's 2024 election failures and fingers are already flying in an accusation-heavy blame game. We were already worried about divorce rumors, but now an insider told the Daily Mail that Kamala Harris might be making a marriage-ending calculation about her husband, Doug Emhoff, and whether he brings anything to the table for her political future. The source told the outlet, "Doug did Kamala no favors during the election," and then added some shady accusations, saying, "Frankly, he looked like a hypocritical a** after the bombshells that he had got his child's nanny pregnant while married to his first wife and assaulted his ex-girlfriend on the heels of his 'I am woman' crusade." (Yikes, that escalated quickly...)
In their defense, Harris and Emhoff have been spending a lot of time in the public eye and have looked perfectly content, with the two attending both President Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's second inauguration. But the Daily Mail also reported that Emhoff, who was a lawyer before he dramatically transformed into the second gentleman, is rumored to have taken a job with a New York City law firm, which would mean that if Harris is ready to head back to California for a possible run for governor, the two would be splitting time between coasts. Distance may make the heart grow fonder, but in this case, it's looking like it might be the perfect excuse to call things off.
Their marriage does have some red flags
Nothing widens the cracks in a marriage like losing a national election with the eyes of the world watching. And while Kamala Harris thinking Doug Emhoff might be dead weight is a new one, we've noticed a lot of weird things between the two that date back to the very beginning. Where better to start than with Emhoff's proposal, which Harris wrote about in her memoir, "The Truths We Hold: An American Journey." Harris wrote that she and Emhoff were about to embark on a vacation to Italy, a gorgeous country filled with beautiful vistas well suited for memorable proposals. Instead, Emhoff got down on one knee while Harris was packing and popped the question. Harris recalled in her book, "Truth be told, I didn't register the significance of what he'd said at all. I didn't even look up. My mind was still on the black pants" (via Today). We're not saying every proposal has to be a blow out, but it does feel brusque and lacking in confidence when the Amalfi Coast was right around the corner.
But further evidence suggests their relationship may be more of a business entanglement than a romantic one considering how Harris curtly wrote about their burgeoning courtship after three dates in her memoir. "We agreed to commit to each other for six months, and to reevaluate our relationship at the end of it," she shared (via The Washington Post). On one hand, it sounds like two mature adults setting expectations, but on the other, it sets a jarring precedent that makes us wonder if the two had a term limit on their lives after Washington D.C. and if that time might now be set to expire.