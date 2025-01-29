The Drama Involving The Obamas' Late Chef Tafari Campbell's Autopsy

The sudden passing of the Obama family's personal chef Tafari Campbell certainly shocked many. However, the already heartbreaking situation was made even worse when a slew of conspiracy theorists tried to link Campbell's death to the famous family he'd worked for. And, as if that wasn't enough, rumors continued even after an autopsy revealed that Campbell's passing was an accident.

Some may remember that back in July 2023, reports emerged that Campbell had drowned while paddleboarding in a Martha's Vineyard pond. Right from the start, CBS News reported that local authorities believed it had been an accident. However, that didn't stop tinfoil hatters from formulating absurd rumors about the Obamas' involvement. Some looked for similarities to the drowning of Walter Scheib, who had been a chef for both the Clintons and the Bush family. Others used AI to create videos seemingly showing Campbell's widow "Expose" the family. There was also a rumor that Campbell had been writing a book about the time he spent with them. And then, there was a since-deleted Instagram post claiming that Barack Obama's "personal coroner" (we're not even sure that's a thing) would be performing the autopsy. We'd say you can't make this up but ... they did.

Fact-checkers from AP, USA Today, and more debunked the theories in no uncertain terms. And, some of the investigators said the top-secret investigation may have spurred on the rumors.