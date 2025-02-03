Tragic Details About Elin Nordegren

Elin Nordegren knows the challenges of growing up in a broken home all too well. When she was 7 years old, her parents went through a divorce, which changed her life forever. "It was hard for me. I lived with each parent an equal amount of time after that, and I am thankful that I had the opportunity to spend a lot of time with both of them," she previously told People magazine in an interview. When she was 17, her father moved from Sweden to Germany. She and her sister decided to move to Berlin for a year for school. It was during this time that Nordegren learned to speak fluent English.

Nordegren's parents' divorce taught her a lot about being an independent woman — something that she credits to her mom. "My mom showed me that it is possible to be on your own, be a mother and still pursue your career," she told People. Having experienced living in a broken home, Nordegren knew that she wanted something different for her own kids when the time came. Unfortunately, that didn't work out for Nordegren, who split from Tiger Woods in 2010. Nordegren acknowledged that children deserve to live in a healthy home environment, thus justifying her divorce. "I am now going to do my very best to show them that alone and happy is better than being in a relationship where there is no trust. I want to show my kids what my parents showed me as a child," she said.