Brittany Mahomes Gives Her Fashion Critics Fuel With Tasteless Furry Faux Pas

Brittany Mahomes can never pass down a photo op moment when she's cheering her husband Patrick Mahomes on during his games. The former soccer player loves to flaunt her fashion on the field with countless selfies, but she doesn't always hit the sartorial mark. Brittany has had many tasteless game-day outfits to date, and we can add her latest one to the list as well. During the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC showdown against the Buffalo Bills on January 26, the mom of three shared Instagram pics of her wearing black track pants, a cream-colored sweater, and a matching fur coat. An outraged fan replied, "FUR?!?"

While it's unclear whether the fur is real or faux, pairing the luxe-looking jacket with athletic pants was one of Brittany's outfits that just didn't work. For a game as important as the championship, which the Chiefs won, she should have stepped up her look like Taylor Swift did in her all-Louis Vuitton 'fit. The week before, Brittany wore a more casual belted jacket with Patrick's number emblazoned on it that would have matched better with her pants, but as we know, she's not always the queen of fashion.