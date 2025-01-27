Brittany Mahomes Gives Her Fashion Critics Fuel With Tasteless Furry Faux Pas
Brittany Mahomes can never pass down a photo op moment when she's cheering her husband Patrick Mahomes on during his games. The former soccer player loves to flaunt her fashion on the field with countless selfies, but she doesn't always hit the sartorial mark. Brittany has had many tasteless game-day outfits to date, and we can add her latest one to the list as well. During the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC showdown against the Buffalo Bills on January 26, the mom of three shared Instagram pics of her wearing black track pants, a cream-colored sweater, and a matching fur coat. An outraged fan replied, "FUR?!?"
While it's unclear whether the fur is real or faux, pairing the luxe-looking jacket with athletic pants was one of Brittany's outfits that just didn't work. For a game as important as the championship, which the Chiefs won, she should have stepped up her look like Taylor Swift did in her all-Louis Vuitton 'fit. The week before, Brittany wore a more casual belted jacket with Patrick's number emblazoned on it that would have matched better with her pants, but as we know, she's not always the queen of fashion.
Brittany Mahomes has had many fashion fails
The football field is Brittany Mahomes' runway, and she always makes sure to support Patrick Mahomes by wearing Chiefs gear or their colors. On September 22, 2024, she did just that with an oversized Kansas City Chiefs T-shirt, black shorts, and shiny red knee-high boots. Cute 'fit, but fans quickly caught on that a similar look was worn by Taylor Swift the week before at the Chiefs vs. Bengals game. "I see she took [some] inspiration from [Taylor Swift] with the shirt and boots," one person commented on Brittany's Instagram post. Another wrote, "Oh hell no You can't pull this one off."
A month later, Brittany got slammed for copying another pop star, and this time, it was Britney Spears. For the Chiefs' Monday night matchup against the New Orleans Saints, she donned a bright red latex leather jacket and pants combo that looked suspiciously like Spears' jumpsuit in her "Oops!...I did it Again" music video. "Didn't Britney Spears wear something similar in a video a long time ago?" a fan pointed out. "Plastic suit???" another Instagram user laughed. With the upcoming Super Bowl LIX, it will be interesting to see what outfit Brittany chooses. Her look will undoubtedly be eye-catching, and likely not in a good way.