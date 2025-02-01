Dark Secrets The Wahlberg Family Tried To Hide

Like many of his eight siblings, film producer Jim Wahlberg had a troubled adolescence. He had his first taste of alcohol at 8 years old and — although he refrained from doing so again for another two years — went on to develop a dependency on both drugs and drinking in his teens.

Speaking to America magazine in 2020, Wahlberg recalled the moment he stole $50 from a Y.M.C.A. locker to buy some Budweiser to share with a group of hippies and the life-changing effect it had on him. "Unlike the first time, when nothing really happened, this time I couldn't seem to get enough," he explained. "They would put their beers down, and I'd grab them to drink as much as I could, as fast as I could."

Wahlberg subsequently moved onto harder substances, and his life spiraled lower and lower. Luckily, during one of his stints behind bars, he managed to get clean and turn his life around. He has since tackled his struggles in various short films, his podcast, "The Bottom Line," and his autobiography, "The Big Hustle: A Boston Street Kid's Story of Addiction and Redemption." "I hope I can reach others with my story of recovery and help those struggling to realize they are not alone," he told Catholic World Report.