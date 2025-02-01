Kai Trump Spilled What Grandpa Don Really Wears Underneath His Suits
When it comes to Donald Trump's wardrobe, odds are the first things that come to mind are suits and golf attire. However, thanks to Donald's eldest granddaughter, Kai Trump, we now know what he wears under some of his more formal lewks. Shock, horror: deep down (under his button-down shirts, anyway), he's a normie, and rocks a T-shirt. Okay, "normie" might be pushing it — but go with it.
Kai revealed her grandfather's surprising choice in under-suit attire in a Q&A video on her eponymous YouTube channel. Perhaps unsurprisingly, one of the things her followers wanted to know was whether the typically suited-up president ever wore a T-shirt in his downtime. As we said, Kai confirmed that he did. Granted, saying he wore it in his downtime might be a bit of a stretch. After all, in addition to only actually seeing it once, it seems like a fluke that she saw it in the first place. As she shared in the video, "The day after the election, me and my dad went to go and see him, and he just came out the shower, and he had, like, a T-shirt on and his, like, suit pants." Like we said, something he'd only wear under his go-to suits.
It bears mentioning that even if Donald is wearing a T-shirt under his shirts, he's certainly not going for cheap basics. Quite the contrary, his granddaughter shared in her video, "It's, like, Ralph Lauren." TBH, Donald has never hidden his love for the finer things in life (there's an understatement), so we'd expect nothing less.
Don't expect to see Donald Trump in a t-shirt and jeans
Donald Trump may wear a T-shirt under his suits, but don't expect to see him wearing one out and about, any time soon (read: ever). After all, the Don's aversion to casual wear has long been documented, with his former butler (and now in-house Mar-a-Lago historian) telling Independent Journal Review, "You'll never just see him in a T-shirt and jeans, he's going to be in a suit."
Donald has also made headlines in the past for his diehard dedication to formal suits, even when the occasion may call for something a little lighter. Case in point: his Miami Grand Prix outfit, which had even his fans scratching their heads. Of course, his detractors weren't particularly impressed either, with some X, formerly known as Twitter, users saying it was a ridiculous move. Listen, to thine own style be true.
Time will tell if Kai Trump ever shares more details about her grandfather's T-shirt wearing ways (or if she'll ever bear witness to that again, anyway). However, she's certainly committed to showing the more human side of the businessman-turned-politician. In addition to speaking at the 2024 Republican National Convention specifically to vouch for his character, she's also shared candid selfies with him on the golf course. True to form, said pics have featured him in a MAGA-branded golf shirt rather than a T-shirt, but we guess it's as close as we're going to get.