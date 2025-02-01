Kai Trump Spilled What Grandpa Don Really Wears Underneath His Suits

When it comes to Donald Trump's wardrobe, odds are the first things that come to mind are suits and golf attire. However, thanks to Donald's eldest granddaughter, Kai Trump, we now know what he wears under some of his more formal lewks. Shock, horror: deep down (under his button-down shirts, anyway), he's a normie, and rocks a T-shirt. Okay, "normie" might be pushing it — but go with it.

Kai revealed her grandfather's surprising choice in under-suit attire in a Q&A video on her eponymous YouTube channel. Perhaps unsurprisingly, one of the things her followers wanted to know was whether the typically suited-up president ever wore a T-shirt in his downtime. As we said, Kai confirmed that he did. Granted, saying he wore it in his downtime might be a bit of a stretch. After all, in addition to only actually seeing it once, it seems like a fluke that she saw it in the first place. As she shared in the video, "The day after the election, me and my dad went to go and see him, and he just came out the shower, and he had, like, a T-shirt on and his, like, suit pants." Like we said, something he'd only wear under his go-to suits.

It bears mentioning that even if Donald is wearing a T-shirt under his shirts, he's certainly not going for cheap basics. Quite the contrary, his granddaughter shared in her video, "It's, like, Ralph Lauren." TBH, Donald has never hidden his love for the finer things in life (there's an understatement), so we'd expect nothing less.