Who Is AJ Brown's Girlfriend, Kelsey Riley?
Philadelphia Eagles star AJ Brown is in a relationship with Kelsey Riley. While Brown prioritizes privacy in his relationship, his bond with Riley is definitely no secret. Over the years, she's been spotted supporting him from the sidelines and providing her social media with intimate glimpses into their home life and game days. On TikTok, where Riley boasts just under 3,000 followers, she's treated his fans to several personal videos of her and Brown, such as their 2023 Valentine's Day festivities. In one clip, Riley enjoyed a large pink rose display from Brown, whom she deemed her "best friend." He also treated her to a blinged-out watch and a romantic (and scenic) rooftop dinner.
Riley's 27th birthday, which she also spent with Brown, was just as celebratory. According to her post on Instagram, where she has just under 7,000 followers, Riley enjoyed a variety of special treats on her big day. Throughout the evening, she enjoyed a bouquet of roses and a dessert spread at what appears to be an upscale restaurant. Of course, that wasn't the best part. Riley and Brown ended the night out in an extra special way: by taking a helicopter ride. While the clip didn't include any audio, their smiling faces as they sailed over the city said more than enough. And while it's clear that Riley enjoys being an NFL girlfriend, it's only one part of her. Here's everything you need to know about Riley.
Kelsey Riley is a mother
Like Saquon Barkley's girlfriend Anna Congdon, Kelsey Riley is also a mother. Riley had her children — a son and a daughter — during her relationship with AJ Brown. Riley gave birth to her and Brown's first child in 2020. Her name is Jersee. Two years later, they expanded their family with the arrival of their son, AJ Brown Jr. Both kids appeared in Riley's January 27 Instagram video following the Philadelphia Eagles' win against the Washington Commanders, which guaranteed them a spot in the 2025 Super Bowl. They'll play against the Kansas City Chiefs. (Yes, Travis Kelce's team is going to the big game for the third consecutive year, so more Taylor Swift looks are guaranteed).
However, this is far from the only time Riley has posted their family to social media. In November 2024, for example, the proud mom posted a TikTok video of AJ Jr. joining his father on the football field for a little quality time ahead of a game. Although brief, the interaction showed Brown lovingly walking alongside the toddler on the field for a few paces. He then stopped to catch a football thrown by one of his teammates out of range. Then, he tossed it to the toddler before leaning down and engaging in a brief conversation. If her caption is any indication, Riley was especially moved by the sweet interaction. "The little things warm my heart the most. My boys," she wrote alongside the clip.
Kelsey is also a college grad
Kelsey Riley is also a college graduate. In 2019, Riley graduated from Texas Southern University, an HBCU. Taking to Instagram, Riley celebrated the big moment ahead of her graduation with an elaborate photoshoot. For several slides, she posed proudly with her graduation cap and AKA regalia. "My price just went up ! 8 days until graduation and I couldn't be happier," she wrote in the caption. "I'm so blessed it's crazy. Thank you to everyone who helped me along the way; my parents, family, friends, trainers, classmates, professors, and coaches. May 18th, Degree me pls!"
It's unknown what bonded Riley and AJ Brown together, but they had at least one big thing in common: sports. In fact, Riley actually financed her education with a softball scholarship. In a different Instagram post, Riley, wearing her Tigers top, posed with her baseball bat. "What lies behind me, and what lies before me are small matters compared to what lies within me," she wrote in the post's caption. "Softball has provided me with the biggest opportunity I could've ever imagined.... free education." That said, Riley pursued a much different path. According to her LinkedIn, she's worked as a patient access representative for CHI St. Luke's Health – Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center since 2020.