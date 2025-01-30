Who Is AJ Brown's Girlfriend, Kelsey Riley?

Philadelphia Eagles star AJ Brown is in a relationship with Kelsey Riley. While Brown prioritizes privacy in his relationship, his bond with Riley is definitely no secret. Over the years, she's been spotted supporting him from the sidelines and providing her social media with intimate glimpses into their home life and game days. On TikTok, where Riley boasts just under 3,000 followers, she's treated his fans to several personal videos of her and Brown, such as their 2023 Valentine's Day festivities. In one clip, Riley enjoyed a large pink rose display from Brown, whom she deemed her "best friend." He also treated her to a blinged-out watch and a romantic (and scenic) rooftop dinner.

Riley's 27th birthday, which she also spent with Brown, was just as celebratory. According to her post on Instagram, where she has just under 7,000 followers, Riley enjoyed a variety of special treats on her big day. Throughout the evening, she enjoyed a bouquet of roses and a dessert spread at what appears to be an upscale restaurant. Of course, that wasn't the best part. Riley and Brown ended the night out in an extra special way: by taking a helicopter ride. While the clip didn't include any audio, their smiling faces as they sailed over the city said more than enough. And while it's clear that Riley enjoys being an NFL girlfriend, it's only one part of her. Here's everything you need to know about Riley.