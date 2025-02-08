The Tragic Truth About SZA

This article includes mention of severe anxiety and suicidal ideation.

SZA's music has helped a lot of her fans feel seen, but that's not to say the star has always felt understood herself. On the contrary, between being excluded in high school and facing insane pressure in her career while facing immense difficulties in her personal life, she's gone through a lot during her time in the spotlight.

SZA might be a huge celeb today, but that doesn't mean she was popular in school. In 2020, the singer spoke candidly to Rolling Stone about feeling excluded as a teenager. "I wanted to be liked and have a good time, but it just wasn't in the books for me," she admitted. It was something she touched on in an interview with People in 2023, too. "I was bullied because I wasn't quiet and I was awkward at the same time. I wasn't this tiny sad victim, but I was more so attacked just because it was giving 'What is wrong with you?' energy," she told the outlet.

A heartbreaking scenario for anyone to endure, no doubt. Having said that, SZA also told both People and Rolling Stone that, in a way, it helped motivate her to push for the stars. Speaking to Rolling Stone of the trip she took with her mom over what should have been her prom weekend, she recounted seeing Lil Wayne at a club and thinking, "I don't have any friends anyway. There's nothing to stick around for. I might as well go chase more." As for her People interview, she shared a similar sentiment. "If I had such a fulfilling existence and experience in high school, I would've felt validated to the point where I didn't need to do anymore," she mused. Talk about finding the positives.