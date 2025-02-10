Weird Things About Ben Shapiro And His Wife Mor's Marriage

Media personality and ultra-conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro reads like an open book. There's not really any topic he's not willing to share his thoughts and opinions on. Alas, there's relatively little known about his wife of well over a decade, Mor Shapiro. This might seem strange to some, as Ben is a public figure whose aim is to get as many people to pay attention to him as possible.

In the past, Ben intimated on Instagram that he prefers to protect his family's privacy "due to the nature" of his work. However, in 2018, he did pen an op-ed for Newsweek titled "10 Lessons in 10 Years — What Marriage Has Taught Me." In the confines of the opinion piece, he discussed at length all that he had learned during the first decade of his marriage, including the importance of sharing the same values, rooting for one another, and not being afraid to ask for space when needed. He concluded the piece by writing, "You don't know what you're getting into when you sign up. But if you do it right, marriage is the most wonderful adventure you can take — and the most important decision you'll ever make."

Unfortunately, some things about the Shapiro marriage aren't quite as picture-perfect. In fact, some might say some aspects of it are just plain weird. But don't just take our word for it.