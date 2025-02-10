Weird Things About Ben Shapiro And His Wife Mor's Marriage
Media personality and ultra-conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro reads like an open book. There's not really any topic he's not willing to share his thoughts and opinions on. Alas, there's relatively little known about his wife of well over a decade, Mor Shapiro. This might seem strange to some, as Ben is a public figure whose aim is to get as many people to pay attention to him as possible.
In the past, Ben intimated on Instagram that he prefers to protect his family's privacy "due to the nature" of his work. However, in 2018, he did pen an op-ed for Newsweek titled "10 Lessons in 10 Years — What Marriage Has Taught Me." In the confines of the opinion piece, he discussed at length all that he had learned during the first decade of his marriage, including the importance of sharing the same values, rooting for one another, and not being afraid to ask for space when needed. He concluded the piece by writing, "You don't know what you're getting into when you sign up. But if you do it right, marriage is the most wonderful adventure you can take — and the most important decision you'll ever make."
Unfortunately, some things about the Shapiro marriage aren't quite as picture-perfect. In fact, some might say some aspects of it are just plain weird. But don't just take our word for it.
Ben Shapiro has to pay Mor Shapiro a very expensive 'breakup fee' if they ever divorce
It's no secret that Ben Shapiro has amassed a pretty hefty fortune during his career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Daily Wire media proprietor is worth an estimated $50 million. Alas, Ben's nest egg could take a hit should he and his wife, Mor Shapiro, ever call it quits — and it's not your average outrageous prenup that would only happen in Hollywood.
During an appearance on "The Iced Coffee Hour" podcast in 2023, Ben discussed a religious "breakup fee" he is contractually obligated to pay to Mor in the event of a divorce. "In the Jewish community, when you get married, you sign a marital document that basically looks kind of like a prenup ... called the ketubah. One of the things in there is an actual breakup fee, right? If the marriage breaks up, then how much money do you owe to your wife?" Shapiro explained.
According to Ben, however, he was so certain that he and his wife were never divorcing that he told his future father-in-law to put in $10 million. Interestingly enough, Mor's father countered at $1 million, joking that Mor wasn't worth $10 million. "I frequently remind him that he is a horrible negotiator," Ben quipped. At least he doesn't have to worry about joining the list of celebs whose divorces left them flat broke.
Ben Shapiro believes Mor Shapiro's professional accomplishments are his accomplishments too
Ben Shapiro has never been too shy to discuss what his wife, Mor Shapiro, really does for a living. Hint, hint — she's a doctor. "Mazal tov to the love of my life and mother of my kids on becoming a doctor today, graduating UCLA School of Medicine!" he penned in a celebratory tweet on June 3, 2016.
Still, his admiration for his wife's chosen profession didn't stop there. In fact, the political commentator discusses her profession and title so much that it's become a long-running joke between him and his listeners. When pressed about his penchant for boasting about his wife's profession during an appearance on "The Conversation," Ben was very matter-of-fact. "Number one, I'm proud of her because she's a special person and because that takes a lot of work, but second of all, it's my accomplishment too, okay?! I was here for the whole thing. It's been so long and so terrible," he joked. "But she's actually a fantastic doctor. It's obviously her accomplishment," he carefully added before confirming that he did foot the bill for said "long and terrible" medical school.
The topic of Mor's career came up again when one of the celebs who can't stand Ben, Cardi B, caught his attention for the sexually explicit lyrics her collab with Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP." The song's many references to moisture seemingly went over his head, as he believed they were describing the symptoms of a vaginal infection of some sort. He asked Mor to back him up, and he told his Daily Wire show listeners that she offered a few possible diagnoses, including a yeast infection or bacterial vaginosis. But he concluded, "My wife suggested most probably they are suffering from trichomoniasis."
Ben and Mor Shapiro had a fast and furious courtship
Ben Shapiro has never shied away from the fact that he and his wife got married relatively quickly after meeting. During an appearance on the "Full Send Podcast" in 2022, Ben revealed that he and Mor Shapiro got engaged after only two and a half months of dating. "You see what you like. Move fast, right? Take it off the market. I encourage it!" he declared about his quick decision to propose. "If you can't make your mind up within year one I think that you probably need to move on," he advised.
It should be noted, however, that the couple's whirlwind courtship and subsequent engagement did not come without some hiccups along the way — namely, when it came to Mor's parents. "She was afraid of telling her parents, like they didn't expect her to get married that fast," he confessed. Eventually, however, she did come around to the idea of telling her parents, and the couple tied the knot on July 8, 2008.
Ben Shapiro and Mor Shapiro were relatively young when they got married
Aside from the fact that Ben Shapiro and Mor Shapiro got engaged really quickly, they were also relatively young when they married. At the time of their wedding, Ben was 24 and Mor was 20. According to Ben, however, being young has actually proven advantageous for them. During an appearance on "The Iced Coffee Hour," he opined that it is much harder to get married later in life when both individuals tend to already be more set in their ways. "The nice thing about getting married young is that you're able to sort of shape each other a little bit which is nice," he said. "When you get married older everybody's got their baggage; everybody's got their established modes of life, and it's kind of harder to make those match."
Some might argue that Ben's religious beliefs, including abstaining from sex until marriage, may have also played a role in his choice to get married young. And perhaps they're not wrong. During a 2017 episode of "The Ben Shapiro Show," when asked how he knew he wanted to marry his wife, Ben said he knew for a couple of reasons. "My wife happens to be smoking hot, so this definitely was the initial draw," he revealed before explaining that they also connected on a deeper and more intellectual level as well.