What Timothée Chalamet's Exes Have Said About Him

Timothée Chalamet's dating history is surprisingly short compared to some of his peers. At present, Chalamet in a relationship with Kylie Jenner, although the actor has also been linked to other familiar (and gorgeous) faces. Although he hasn't directly acknowledged their romance, Jenner and Chalamet's PDA moments speak volumes about their affection for one another. Still, the "Wonka" star has remained steadfast in keeping his love life close to his chest. At the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Awards in 2025, for instance, he proved this by carefully sidestepping a question about Jenner, instead telling ET, "It's a great feeling to be in a room with so much love and so many great peers and people that are fantastic," without mentioning his girlfriend by name.

Chalamet understands that the public curiosity surrounding his personal life comes with the territory. In a 2023 profile for GQ, he said, "I can't say that this stuff doesn't matter, because my intense fandom has led me to where I am." He also expressed, "Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you're trying to live a private life." For her part, Jenner has similarly kept mum about their relationship, telling The New York Times that she doesn't like discussing her own life in public. However, some of Chalamet's exes have been more forthcoming, opening up about their experiences with the elusive actor.