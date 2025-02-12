What Timothée Chalamet's Exes Have Said About Him
Timothée Chalamet's dating history is surprisingly short compared to some of his peers. At present, Chalamet in a relationship with Kylie Jenner, although the actor has also been linked to other familiar (and gorgeous) faces. Although he hasn't directly acknowledged their romance, Jenner and Chalamet's PDA moments speak volumes about their affection for one another. Still, the "Wonka" star has remained steadfast in keeping his love life close to his chest. At the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Awards in 2025, for instance, he proved this by carefully sidestepping a question about Jenner, instead telling ET, "It's a great feeling to be in a room with so much love and so many great peers and people that are fantastic," without mentioning his girlfriend by name.
Chalamet understands that the public curiosity surrounding his personal life comes with the territory. In a 2023 profile for GQ, he said, "I can't say that this stuff doesn't matter, because my intense fandom has led me to where I am." He also expressed, "Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you're trying to live a private life." For her part, Jenner has similarly kept mum about their relationship, telling The New York Times that she doesn't like discussing her own life in public. However, some of Chalamet's exes have been more forthcoming, opening up about their experiences with the elusive actor.
Lourdes Leon
Timothée Chalamet and Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon, were briefly an item. They dated while attending the New York arts school Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts sometime between 2013 and 2014. An Us Weekly report confirmed their budding relationship after the teenagers were photographed holding hands while walking around in SoHo. They noted that the pair hadn't been seeing each other for long at the time their pictures were taken. However, things were over as soon as it started, with Page Six confirming their breakup in 2014. Appearing on SiriusXM's "Radio Andy," hosted by Andy Cohen, Chalamet opened up about her short-lived romance with Leon. "That was actually a really fun night," he said after Cohen mentioned bumping into the lovebirds and Madonna at an event. "I usually don't talk about this stuff, but that was a good night."
He also revealed that he and Leon had remained close since their split. When director Luca Guadagnino asked if Leon had seen their film "Call Me By Your Name," Chalamet responded, "She hasn't seen it yet, but she's excited to. She teases me about the public appearances." He then played coy when Cohen tried to broach the subject of their relationship. "Next question, I'm out of here," the actor said with a laugh. Leon herself acknowledged their romantic past in an interview with Vanity Fair. "We were a little item," she admitted, before confirming that the actor was, indeed, "My first boyfriend."
Lily-Rose Depp
Timothée Chalamet sparked dating rumors with Lily-Rose Depp after the two worked together on the 2018 Netflix film, "The King." Photos surfaced showing the co-stars looking all sweet and couple-y in New York and Paris in September and December of that year. They were spotted having a steamy makeout session in Italy in late 2019, but it wasn't long before news of their split surfaced after Chalamet confirmed he was single in a 2020 interview with British Vogue. Speaking with GQ months later, the actor reflected on his viral photos with Lily-Rose, calling it "one of the best days of my life." "I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, 'That was great.'" He also addressed the rumors that the photos were just a publicity stunt. "A PR stunt?! Do you think I'd want to look like that in front of all of you?!" he exclaimed.
Although Lily-Rose herself has kept quiet about their relationship, she once revealed on "The Drew Barrymore Show" why she'd never speak about her past with Chalamet. As the daughter of actors Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, the "Nosferatu" star learned how to handle her personal life at a very young age. "Growing up in a family like I did ... I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself," she explained.
Sarah Talabi
Speculation that Timothée Chalamet was dating model and activist Sarah Talabi emerged in 2022 after the two were spotted together at Coachella. "Had the best time with the best group of people," Sarah wrote in an Instagram Story update where she tagged the actor (via Elle). An anonymous tipster claimed that they saw the duo getting cozy and making out during the music fest. Sarah responded to the claims with a brief statement to Page Six, saying, "We were all just hanging out and vibing with the music." However, she admitted, "It was the greatest night of my life."
As to whether she and Chalamet were really hooking up? Talabi refused to say. "Everyone is asking me if I was kissing Timothée Chalamet at Coachella, and that is a good question," she remarked. "But a great question would be asking our world leaders why the Earth is now losing 1.2 trillion tons of ice each year due to global warming, and why climate crisis reform has been completely ineffective." She later revealed she received hateful messages from Chalamet's fans on social media, stating that this had taken a serious toll on her mental health and prompted her to seek professional help. "They need to stop," she told Page Six, as she urged everyone to redirect their energy toward meaningful issues like air pollution. "I hope they consider therapy and get the help they need," she added.