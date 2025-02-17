The Tragic Truth About Elon Musk

He may be the richest man on Earth, but Elon Musk did not grow up in the lap of luxury. Although his father, Errol Musk, was wealthy, he was also incredibly strict and refused to share his riches. Speaking to Esquire in 2012, Elon's sister, Tosca Musk, recalled how they were the only family she knew without any sort of hired help. "He'd have us play this game," she said of their dad. "We'd have to do everything an American child would do: We'd have to clean the house, mow the lawn, do all sorts of American chores."

However, making their childhood truly difficult was mom Maye Musk's sad love story. As the matriarch later confessed to Harper's Bazaar, Errol was abusive, and she feared leaving him. "He told me over and over that I was stupid, ugly, boring," Maye revealed. "He was very rich, but he made sure I had nothing."

Ultimately, she and the kids ran away when Elon was 8, and Maye set out to rebuild their life, but it was an uphill climb. "I brought my kids up as a single mother with very little money," Maye told The Guardian. Later, they moved to her native Canada in 1989 and into a one-bedroom apartment in Toronto, then a rent-controlled unit. "It took three weeks to clean, then I saved to buy $5 sheets," Maye told the mag, noting how Elon slept on the couch. "Eventually, I bought beds, then a computer, and after that chairs — you can always work on the floor," she mused.