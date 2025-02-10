Erin Andrews Bares Her Long Legs For 2025 Super Bowl In Risqué Mini-Dress
Erin Andrews wore not just one, but two lewks for the 2025 Super Bowl, but there's no doubt about which of her outfits got the most attention. The ensemble in question? A little black blazer dress by Patrizia Pepe. Paired with open-toed heels, the OOTN certainly helped Andrews put on a leggy display — and let's just say her followers noticed it. No frumpy sideline outfits here!
"Legs for miles," wrote one fan on Instagram. In response to another post featuring the dress, scores more also complimented the sportscaster's legs, with one admirer writing, "Legs all day!" Another commended her on trying such a different style. "I feel like we don't often see you in shorter looks, I'm loving this fit!!! You look great!" they gushed.
Of course, it does bear mentioning that the sportscaster has worn a few shorter, even more risqué styles over the years. Case in point: Andrews' time on "Dancing with the Stars. Some may remember that back in 2015, she told People she'd decided to wear some shorter dresses on "DWTS," specifically to show a little more leg. "My boyfriend was watching back in N.Y.C. and mentioned how great they looked ... so let's start doing it more often!" she explained. A few years later, for the Season 22 finale, Andrews went for a dress so daring she had to get it signed off on before wearing it. "We had to get approval for how much skin we were showing underneath the super-sheer Davidson Zanine gown. In the end we had to cover up a little more than we would have liked but we still went for the sheer sexy look," she told People. It's safe to say, then, that Andrews has no qualms about rocking a more revealing look!
Some thought Erin's dress was Taylor Swift-coded
While a minidress might not be unheard of for Erin Andrews, her specific choice in dress was a little surprising for a Super Bowl. In fact, many pointed out that she looked as though she was headed to a Taylor Swift concert, rather than the biggest night in the NFL.
As it turns out, that wasn't by design. Speaking to People, Andrews did allude to her other look for the evening bearing a striking resemblance to one of Swift's tour outfits, but shared that it had been a welcome coincidence to both her and her stylist. "When we were putting it together and picking certain things, I was like, 'Oh my God, this is kind of like ...' [winks], and she was like, 'Yes, it is,'" Andrews recounted to the outlet. As for the little black dress, Andrews didn't reference that specifically, but as Swifties will likely recall, the popstar wore a very similar ensemble on her 1989 tour, albeit as a playsuit rather than a dress. Twinning!
Other than being a fan of Swift's, it is worth mentioning that Travis Kelce actually credits Andrews for kickstarting their romance. This, after she urged the singer to give him a shot during one of her "Calm Down" podcast episodes. Oh, and back to the Super Bowl — did we mention that in one of Andrews' Instagram posts from the night, she actually used one of Swift's songs ("The Man") as the soundtrack? Because she's a sportscaster, it seems a little inappropriate to muse that the parallels made the event Andrews' Super Bowl ... so we'll just call it a double whammy. The sportscaster's leggy look may have got viewers talking, but it's pretty clear she was living her best Swift-inspired life, and that's what matters most.