Erin Andrews Bares Her Long Legs For 2025 Super Bowl In Risqué Mini-Dress

Erin Andrews wore not just one, but two lewks for the 2025 Super Bowl, but there's no doubt about which of her outfits got the most attention. The ensemble in question? A little black blazer dress by Patrizia Pepe. Paired with open-toed heels, the OOTN certainly helped Andrews put on a leggy display — and let's just say her followers noticed it. No frumpy sideline outfits here!

"Legs for miles," wrote one fan on Instagram. In response to another post featuring the dress, scores more also complimented the sportscaster's legs, with one admirer writing, "Legs all day!" Another commended her on trying such a different style. "I feel like we don't often see you in shorter looks, I'm loving this fit!!! You look great!" they gushed.

Of course, it does bear mentioning that the sportscaster has worn a few shorter, even more risqué styles over the years. Case in point: Andrews' time on "Dancing with the Stars. Some may remember that back in 2015, she told People she'd decided to wear some shorter dresses on "DWTS," specifically to show a little more leg. "My boyfriend was watching back in N.Y.C. and mentioned how great they looked ... so let's start doing it more often!" she explained. A few years later, for the Season 22 finale, Andrews went for a dress so daring she had to get it signed off on before wearing it. "We had to get approval for how much skin we were showing underneath the super-sheer Davidson Zanine gown. In the end we had to cover up a little more than we would have liked but we still went for the sheer sexy look," she told People. It's safe to say, then, that Andrews has no qualms about rocking a more revealing look!