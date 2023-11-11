Why Travis Kelce Credits Erin Andrews For Jumpstarting His Romance With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce seems to have mastered the art of shooting your shot, and his target? The one and only Taylor Swift, no less. From making friendship bracelets with his number on them during The Eras Tour to extending a public invitation to watch one of his games, Kelce's persistent efforts in wooing the biggest pop star on the planet appeared to have paid off now that the two are reportedly an item. But apparently, behind the scenes, Kelce wasn't totally alone. He's gotten help from some of his friends to catch Swift's attention.

Kelce and Swift's love story began in July 2023 when the athlete was spotted attending her concert in Kansas City. That same month, he revealed on his podcast with his brother Jason that he had planned on asking Swift that day by way of a friendship bracelet, but her security was extra tight. A source told Today that the two met up in New York City in August, while Kelce shared on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he "threw the ball in her court" by asking her to pull up to Arrowhead Stadium and watch his team in action. Days later, Swift, indeed, graced a Chiefs game with her presence and has since been spotted attending a couple more matches.

By the looks of it, Kelce pursued Swift on his own, but he later acknowledged that sports reporters Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson played a big role in setting them up. As it turns out, the duo publicly appealed to Swift on their joint podcast, urging the singer to give Kelce a chance.