These Celebs Can't Stand Kendrick Lamar

Hip-hop is an ever-evolving art, and in 2024, Kendrick Lamar took the game to a new level when he released the Drake diss track "Not Like Us." The song earned Lamar five Grammy Award nominations and won all of them, including Record of the Year. The nature of Lamar's blow-up was startling, especially since he's been known to throw subliminal messages at other rappers without real confrontation.

When the Compton native was asked if he was just as surprised by himself, he told Apple Music, "No. I don't think I surprised myself [be]cause ... for me, and for my partners that's been around me since 2005-2006—like, my brothers—they know my personality. They know my capabilities, even when it wasn't presented to the public first." Lamar continued, "So, this is just like, um, a revolving door of what I've been doing in Carson Studios, at the homie garage, or my brothers at TDE, or just anybody around the city of Compton."

Over the years, Lamar has been in the bad books of several celebs. From cryptic jabs at Lamar's career to diss tracks that hit way below the belt to questions about loyalty, keep scrolling to find out which celebs can't stand the "B***h, Don't Kill My Vibe" song sensation.