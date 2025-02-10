Ivanka Trump's Hair Extension Mishap Shatters Her Picture-Perfect Persona

Ivanka Trump has worked tirelessly to craft her picture-perfect persona, but her hair extension mishap at the Super Bowl has shattered that image. To recap, Ivanka attended Super Bowl LIX wearing a very underwhelming work outfit, which did little to highlight her personal style. But that's not the only thing that went wrong with her game day look; she also missed the mark where her hair was concerned. While Ivanka, who was photographed and filmed throughout the entire game, looked perfectly fine with her cascading blond locks from the front, the back of her head was something else entirely.

Over on the POTUS Instagram page, the first daughter could be seen enjoying the Chiefs compete against the Eagles, alongside her controversial father, President Donald Trump. However, she should have spent a little more time with her glam team before the game, as her bulky hair extensions were on full display. While it's impossible to tell what type of extensions she used to elongate and thicken her mane (though clip-ins seem like a likely culprit) they were poorly installed, creating a thick bulge in the middle of her head that her natural hair was barely able to cover. And social media had thoughts! "How do I get Ivanka Trump in my chair???? The video of the back of her head, her stylist should be embarrassed!!! Girl ... I can fix those extensions and color!!!" tweeted a user on X, formerly known as Twitter. (At least it wasn't as bad from the back as Donald's ultra thin Super Bowl hairdo.)

Surprisingly, this isn't the first time Ivanka's extensions played peek-a-boo.