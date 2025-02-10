Ivanka Trump's Hair Extension Mishap Shatters Her Picture-Perfect Persona
Ivanka Trump has worked tirelessly to craft her picture-perfect persona, but her hair extension mishap at the Super Bowl has shattered that image. To recap, Ivanka attended Super Bowl LIX wearing a very underwhelming work outfit, which did little to highlight her personal style. But that's not the only thing that went wrong with her game day look; she also missed the mark where her hair was concerned. While Ivanka, who was photographed and filmed throughout the entire game, looked perfectly fine with her cascading blond locks from the front, the back of her head was something else entirely.
Over on the POTUS Instagram page, the first daughter could be seen enjoying the Chiefs compete against the Eagles, alongside her controversial father, President Donald Trump. However, she should have spent a little more time with her glam team before the game, as her bulky hair extensions were on full display. While it's impossible to tell what type of extensions she used to elongate and thicken her mane (though clip-ins seem like a likely culprit) they were poorly installed, creating a thick bulge in the middle of her head that her natural hair was barely able to cover. And social media had thoughts! "How do I get Ivanka Trump in my chair???? The video of the back of her head, her stylist should be embarrassed!!! Girl ... I can fix those extensions and color!!!" tweeted a user on X, formerly known as Twitter. (At least it wasn't as bad from the back as Donald's ultra thin Super Bowl hairdo.)
Surprisingly, this isn't the first time Ivanka's extensions played peek-a-boo.
Ivanka Trump has had extension issues before
Ivanka Trump is reportedly worth $800 million, which means she has more than enough cash to keep her hair extensions in tip-top shape. And she has options, too! Whether she wants to go to the hair salon or have a stylist pamper her in one of her spacious properties, the world is her oyster. And yet, she's had at least one other extension mishap in her life. In October 2022, the Daily Mail published a series of photos of Ivanka strolling through Miami, Florida, with grown-out roots. However, the outlet failed to note that her hair extensions were clearly visible from the side and back, bringing attention to the short, broken-off layers on top. And that definitely sounds like the bigger problem, to us!
That said, Ivanka may deserve a little slack, as it's possible she did her own hair that day. While sharing her self-care routine with New Beauty in 2015, she revealed that red-carpet appearances usually warrant a professional beauty squad. "For major occasions I will get my hair and makeup professionally done," shared Ivanka, adding," I can sit and answer emails and I stand up ready for the night!"
For everything else, it seems that Ivanka does it herself. "I don't own a blow-dryer, and I've never learned how to dry my hair," she admitted elsewhere. "I wash my hair every morning and it air-dries stick-straight as I walk into the office." The first daughter also shared a tip about maintaining flyaways that could help Donald Trump when his combover looks like it's holding on for dear life. "Spritz hairspray onto a blush brush and use it to smooth flyaway hairs," she advised.