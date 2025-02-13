Alex Cooper Looks So Different Without Her Eyebrows Tinted

"Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper is serious about her eyebrows. Although Cooper, who's been known to go without makeup, likes to keep things simple, she usually keeps her brows done. For her, that means sculpted and tinted. The podcaster's thick, dark brows are a central component of her look, so it's a big deal when they're not freshly done. Yes, those are her sentiments. In June 2023, for example, she took to Instagram to chat about her upcoming brow maintenance. "It's that time of the month... my eyebrows are disappearing. must. tint soon. Also yes it's winter In la," she wrote in the post's caption. As for why she tints her brows? "My eyebrows are naturally translucent," she told Vogue.

While the results suit her well, Cooper, unfortunately, started tinting her brows because of childhood bullying. "When I was growing up, as a lot of you know if you listen to the podcast, it's actually something I got bullied for," she admitted during a YouTube vlog, ironically, about bleaching her eyebrows. Kids would ask her, "Where are your eyebrows?" She'd reply, "They're there. You just can't see them." She also lamented about the bleached brow trend, which made the no-eyebrow look cool after she'd suffered through that same plight in her youth. "I'm just getting over the trauma," she continued, adding, "They're like, '[Bleaching your brows is] going to be edgy, it's going to be cool.'"

The rest of the vlog took viewers through her bleaching process and her reaction to the lighter brows, which got us thinking: What could Cooper look like without her signature brow tint? Thanks to Static Media's photo editors, we have a pretty good idea!