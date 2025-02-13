Alex Cooper Looks So Different Without Her Eyebrows Tinted
"Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper is serious about her eyebrows. Although Cooper, who's been known to go without makeup, likes to keep things simple, she usually keeps her brows done. For her, that means sculpted and tinted. The podcaster's thick, dark brows are a central component of her look, so it's a big deal when they're not freshly done. Yes, those are her sentiments. In June 2023, for example, she took to Instagram to chat about her upcoming brow maintenance. "It's that time of the month... my eyebrows are disappearing. must. tint soon. Also yes it's winter In la," she wrote in the post's caption. As for why she tints her brows? "My eyebrows are naturally translucent," she told Vogue.
While the results suit her well, Cooper, unfortunately, started tinting her brows because of childhood bullying. "When I was growing up, as a lot of you know if you listen to the podcast, it's actually something I got bullied for," she admitted during a YouTube vlog, ironically, about bleaching her eyebrows. Kids would ask her, "Where are your eyebrows?" She'd reply, "They're there. You just can't see them." She also lamented about the bleached brow trend, which made the no-eyebrow look cool after she'd suffered through that same plight in her youth. "I'm just getting over the trauma," she continued, adding, "They're like, '[Bleaching your brows is] going to be edgy, it's going to be cool.'"
The rest of the vlog took viewers through her bleaching process and her reaction to the lighter brows, which got us thinking: What could Cooper look like without her signature brow tint? Thanks to Static Media's photo editors, we have a pretty good idea!
Eyebrow tinting suits Alex Cooper
Alex Cooper loves her tinted brows, and after seeing a side-by-side shot of her with and without the tint, we definitely understand why. While the podcaster is beautiful in both images, the darker brows add a little extra zest by framing her face and diverting attention to her unique features, whereas the lighter ones make her look a little washed out. Plus, as you can see, without the eyebrow tint (right), Cooper's sea-green eyes have to work much harder to grab attention. Basically, the contrast provided by her bolder brows accentuates her natural features in ways that the lighter brows just can't.
The difference isn't just in our heads, either. According to Fashion/Red Carpet Hair and Makeup Artist Luna Viola, brows play a crucial role in face framing. "Eyebrows are a very important face framing feature. They can add definition and literally soften or define someone's face shape," she exclusively explained to NickiSwift. Brow shape is just as important to the overall look. "A softer brow arch can soften the angles of a square looking face, while a higher arch on a round face can create the illusion of a longer face," Viola continued, adding, "The current trends lean towards fuller, bolder eyebrows as thicker brows are seen as attractive and youthful. Sparse brows can still work well on people with delicate features."
Alex Cooper has other eyebrow options too
This photo set is an even better example of Alex Cooper's transformation with and without eyebrow tint. Although we're tempted to say that Cooper's lighter brows work slightly better with her hair down, the difference is still striking — and it's not a close competition, either. In fact, Luna Viola believes that Cooper has already found the best way to enhance her natural beauty. "Brow tint is the best solution for her face shape and complexion," shared the makeup artist. "She is a natural blond and her brows match perfectly her natural roots. I would opt for a dark blond brow gel mascara in between tint touch ups to enhance her brow arch and make it look fuller if a quick brow fix is needed," she continued.
With that said, eyebrow tinting isn't the only way to achieve darker eyebrows. While eyebrow tinting usually lasts between four to six weeks, enhancing color and shape without a long-term commitment, according to Luna, microblading lasts even longer (six to 12 months longer). "It's similar to a tattoo with small needles that deposit pigments under your skin, perfect for those looking to add a more full and defined shape to their brows," explained Luna. Meanwhile, if you're in the market for something with shorter effects and basically no commitment, Luna says eyebrow pencils may be the way to go. "They use darker shades to create the optical illusion of a fuller, sharper brow," she continued. "The shade used should be a natural color match applied with small strokes following the natural direction of the brow. It is easily removed at the end of the day with make up remover."