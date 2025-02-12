Weird Things About Kendrick Lamar And Whitney Alford's Relationship
Kendrick Lamar's relationship with his longtime partner Whitney Alford is as unconventional as it is romantic. Over the years, the couple has built a long-lasting relationship, defying Hollywood norms. While many high-profile couples are happy to share big chunks of their lives with the public, Lamar and Alford chose to go in the opposite direction.
In July 2019, the pair welcomed their first child, with US Weekly confirming the baby to be a girl. But in his true style, it was not until May 2022, when he name-dropped her in one of the tracks off his "Mr Morales & The Big Stepper" album, that Lamar revealed his daughter's name to be Uzi. Similarly, Lamar and Alford only later revealed the arrival of their second child, Enoch, via the cover art for "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers."
But despite their affinity for privacy, Alford has been a consistent feature in Lamar's work, inspiring some of his lyrics and appearing in music videos. Most notably, Alford was featured in the music video for "Not Like Us," Lamar's famous diss track targeted at Drake. But while Lamar and Alford seem to have it all together, the pair's relationship is not without its fair share of weirdness.
Lamar and Alfred started dating as teenagers
Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford's love story is one for the books. Before becoming a Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper, Lamar was just a student at Centennial High in his hometown Compton. There, he met Alford, a fellow Compton native. Though Lamar and Alford's relationship started off platonic, it did not take long before things took a romantic turn. And while it is unclear when exactly their romance started, one thing is sure — they were young, they were in love and they apparently had their families' support.
In his 2009 track "She Needs Me," Lamar touched on his relationship with Alford, revealing that she had always had his parents' approval. "Type of girl that'll make your mother feel comfortable/ My pops love her too, she's compatible, she's independent/ She handle her business, she believe in God and no other religions," he rapped on the track. In the second verse of the song, Lamar touched on life after high school, revealing that while he focused on his music career, Alford went on to bag a college degree. "Five years later, an Accounting major, work at a firm/ Abundance of paper, she got a career, she look in the rear," he rapped.
Through his successful run in the music industry, Lamar has enjoyed Alford's love and support through the years. In a 2014 interview with The New York Times, the "Not Like Us" rapper credited Alford for holding him accountable, admitting that she is the one person able to keep him grounded. "One particular young lady. She's been here since Day 1," he told the publication, highlighting the couple's enduring love story.
They are notoriously private
He might be one of the biggest names in hip-hop, but much like his personal life, Kendrick Lamar has shielded his relationship with Whitney Alford from the public. For instance, despite their long history together, it was not until 2014 that the couple made their red carpet debut at the 56th Grammy Awards. In a 2018 interview, the rapper opened up about his decision to keep things with Alford private, telling Vanity Fair he "wants something just for me."
But while he remains protective of what he shared with Alford, Lamar does not hold back on speaking glowingly of Alford. In a 2015 interview with Billboard, the Grammy-winning rapper opened up about their relationship, highlighting that their bond transcends labels. "I wouldn't even call her my girl. That's my best friend. I don't even like the term that society has put in the world as far as being a companion—she's somebody I can tell my fears to," he explained.
Despite their low-key approach, Alford, who is just as notoriously private as Lamar, has continued to give fans the occasional peek into their family life. In a rare Instagram post, Alford shared a carousel of pictures featuring the couple's two kids. "Me and them... Always, in all ways. The greatest and toughest job I've ever been tasked with. Love my babies," she captioned.
Kendrick has hinted at cheating on Alford
On his 2022 album "Mr Morale & The Big Steppers," Kendrick Lamar made a bombshell confession — he cheated on Whitney Alford. In "Mother I Sober," one of the album's most emotional tracks, Lamar laid it all bare, giving fans a glimpse into his biggest vice. "Intoxicated, there's a lustful nature that I failed to mention / Insecurities that I project, sleepin' with other women / Whitney's hurt, the purest soul I know, I found her in the kitchen," he rapped in the third verse. Despite the betrayal, however, Lamar revealed that Alford stayed with him and encouraged him to get help, instead of walking away.
Lamar went personal yet again in "Worldwide Steppers," another song on the album, in which he described his struggle as a "lust addiction." On the track, the "Loyalty" rapper admitted to having sexual relations with a white woman during a visit to Europe. Admittedly, all of this wound up stifling his creativity. "Text messagin' bit*** got my thumbs hurt / Set precedent for a new sacrilegion / Writer's block for two years, nothin' moved me," Lamar revealed in the first verse.
Unsurprisingly, Lamar's infidelity was weaponized during his highly publicized 2024 feud with rapper Drake. On "Family Matter," a response to Lamar's previous diss tracks, Drake took a dig at the Compton native's relationship, claiming that he had not been intimate with Alford for many years. "Your baby mother tellin' me that you ain't been a saint / In fact, it's been a couple years since y'all was intimate, wait," Drake rapped.
Drake accused Lamar of domestic violence
The Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud took a different turn when the two rappers got personal. In "The Heart Part 6," Drake seemingly accused Lamar of domestic violence, rapping in verse one: "Nig**, I'll see you when I see you like Fantasia/ And Whitney, you can hit me if you need a favor/ And when I say I hit ya back, it's a lot safer." Though neither Lamar nor Alford came out to disprove the claim, this was not the first time the rapper was accused of hitting a woman.
Back in 2014, Lamar was accused of beating up a woman at the Hardrock Casino Hotel in Las Vegas. A security guard working at the hotel allegedly confirmed the assault, claiming in her statement that Lamar left the victim battered. During an appearance on "The Breakfast Club," Lamar described the allegations as "ignorant" and disrespectful to real victims of abuse. "To be putting a person name that stands for something way more better and that has been raised way more better than that, that's not cool," he added.
On "Family Matters," Drake seemingly doubled down on his claims, suggesting that Alford had cheated on Lamar and was unhappy in their relationship. "Your baby mama captions always screamin', 'Save me' / You did her dirty all your life, you tryna make peace / I heard that one of 'em little kids might be Dave Free," he rapped, referencing Lamar's longtime friend and collaborator. In "The Heart Part 6," Drake also hinted at more trouble for the couple, pointing out that Alford had unfollowed Lamar on Instagram and the "Mr Morale & The Big Steppers" rapper hadn't seen his kids in months.
They've been engaged for several years
During a 2015 appearance on The Breakfast Club, Kendrick Lamar was asked to respond to rumors that he had proposed to Whitney Alford. "Yeah definitely. I'm loyal to the soul," he stated, confirming his engagement to his longtime partner. Since then, however, the couple has continued to keep their personal life out of the spotlight, leaving several fans to wonder about their marital status.
Over the years, social media users have continued to poke fun at the couple's extended engagement with some joking that Alford is anticipating getting married. "Kendrick Lamar proposed to Whitney in 2015 and he has not yet married her but she is still with him, so it's obvious that the lady is more concerned about getting married and nothing more," one person tweeted. Another wrote, "She's been wishing her last name was Duckworth since she was in high school and it still has not happened."
A few others believe Lamar might have talked Alford out of marriage. "Kendrick Lamar been engaged for 10 years. I just know he be telling Whitney 'why get married and get the court involved! We don't need that!' Just typical hotep sh**," an X user wrote. Meanwhile, several fans believe the couple's long engagement is proof of trouble behind the scenes. "The fake happy wife, happy life that Kendrick pretends was fake," a social media user tweeted. Despite the unending scrutiny however, Lamar and Alford have remained committed to protecting their relationship from the glare of the public.