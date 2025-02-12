Weird Things About Kendrick Lamar And Whitney Alford's Relationship

Kendrick Lamar's relationship with his longtime partner Whitney Alford is as unconventional as it is romantic. Over the years, the couple has built a long-lasting relationship, defying Hollywood norms. While many high-profile couples are happy to share big chunks of their lives with the public, Lamar and Alford chose to go in the opposite direction.

In July 2019, the pair welcomed their first child, with US Weekly confirming the baby to be a girl. But in his true style, it was not until May 2022, when he name-dropped her in one of the tracks off his "Mr Morales & The Big Stepper" album, that Lamar revealed his daughter's name to be Uzi. Similarly, Lamar and Alford only later revealed the arrival of their second child, Enoch, via the cover art for "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers."

But despite their affinity for privacy, Alford has been a consistent feature in Lamar's work, inspiring some of his lyrics and appearing in music videos. Most notably, Alford was featured in the music video for "Not Like Us," Lamar's famous diss track targeted at Drake. But while Lamar and Alford seem to have it all together, the pair's relationship is not without its fair share of weirdness.