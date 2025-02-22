Tragic Details That Have Come Out About CNN's Jim Acosta

CNN's Jim Acosta famously got in Trump's bad books for repeatedly asking questions at a press conference in 2018. Trump refused to engage with him, even banning him from the White House for a time. Acosta likely doesn't see Trump's hatred as a tragedy, but some of what was said about him by other news outlets in wake of the feud may have stung a little.

While NBC journalist Peter Alexander jumped to Acosta's defense after Trump referred to him as a "Very rude person," not everyone was quite as complimentary. Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Michael Goodwin, for one, accused the journalist of bashing Trump unnecessarily and taking up too much time for his questions. "He should not have the right to hijack a presidential press conference to suit his own ego," Goodwin wrote in the New York Post. Across the pond, BBC journalist Emily Maitlis (who was involved in bringing Prince Andrew's shady side to light), shared a similar sentiment. Pointing out that Trump's reaction had been based in part on Acosta's continued questions, Maitlis wrote, "What happened in that room was not the ultimate fight for press freedom ... This was a bloke sitting in a room full of colleagues who were all trying to ask questions too." Ouch.

Of course, it's possible Acosta wasn't bothered, because he's had to cope with far more difficult tragedies than some shade from his coworkers.