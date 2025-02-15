Joe Biden's Valentine's Day Shoutout To Jill Totally Misses The Romantic Mark

As they settle back into civilian life after leaving the White House behind them, Joe Biden and Jill Biden are certainly taking it easy. When Jill isn't busy stealing Kamala Harris' more laidback style, she and her husband are returning to the routine of being a regular couple instead of the First Couple. However, one of the strange things about Jill and Joe Biden's marriage is how socially awkward they can make things. Joe himself is known for making more than the occasional gaffe, and Jill is often part of these slightly embarrassing moments. One such incident occurred on Valentine's Day 2025 when Joe made quite the post on X, formerly Twitter.

To celebrate their love, Joe found a black-and-white photo of Jill with her back turned to the camera and wearing a blazer with the word "LOVE" bedazzled onto it, captioning the post, "Happy Valentine's Day, Jilly!" Joe most likely thought he had done enough to celebrate the holiday, but the internet would have none of it. One commenter pointed out the obvious, responding, "[He] posts the back of her head. How romantic Joey." Considering how unrecognizable Jill is in old throwback photos, it could be that she herself didn't want her face to be shown, but it also points to how casually cold both Jill and Joe can be.