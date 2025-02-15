Joe Biden's Valentine's Day Shoutout To Jill Totally Misses The Romantic Mark
As they settle back into civilian life after leaving the White House behind them, Joe Biden and Jill Biden are certainly taking it easy. When Jill isn't busy stealing Kamala Harris' more laidback style, she and her husband are returning to the routine of being a regular couple instead of the First Couple. However, one of the strange things about Jill and Joe Biden's marriage is how socially awkward they can make things. Joe himself is known for making more than the occasional gaffe, and Jill is often part of these slightly embarrassing moments. One such incident occurred on Valentine's Day 2025 when Joe made quite the post on X, formerly Twitter.
Happy Valentine's Day, Jilly! pic.twitter.com/udLidjS8Ng
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 14, 2025
To celebrate their love, Joe found a black-and-white photo of Jill with her back turned to the camera and wearing a blazer with the word "LOVE" bedazzled onto it, captioning the post, "Happy Valentine's Day, Jilly!" Joe most likely thought he had done enough to celebrate the holiday, but the internet would have none of it. One commenter pointed out the obvious, responding, "[He] posts the back of her head. How romantic Joey." Considering how unrecognizable Jill is in old throwback photos, it could be that she herself didn't want her face to be shown, but it also points to how casually cold both Jill and Joe can be.
Joe Biden and Jill Biden often struggle to appear warm
With Joe Biden's Valentine to Jill Biden literally appearing to be a cold shoulder, it also serves as a reminder of how icy both Jill and Joe can be to those with whom they're feuding. Back in 2019, when both Joe and Kamala Harris were campaigning to receive the Democratic party's nomination to run for president, Harris initiated a feud that's still ongoing. After a debate where Harris accused Joe of upholding segregationist policies, Jill seemed to take this personally and has been holding quite the grudge ever since.
When husband Joe dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, Jill once again appeared to have her feathers ruffled and took the feud between herself and Harris to the next level. Since then, there have been rather icy exchanges between Jill and Doug Emhoff — husband to Harris — that suggest the former first lady is still not over it. For his part, Joe has seemed to stay out of it and let Jill be the ice queen all on her own. However, posting a photo of just Jill's back is not a warm or inviting way to celebrate a holiday that's all about love. Perhaps it's possible that Joe himself is also in on the bit and is happy to keep things cold and distant for everyone.