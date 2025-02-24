Tragic Details About Tiger Woods & Elin Nordegren's Daughter Sam
Being the daughter of the world's greatest golfer hasn't spared Sam Alexis Woods from experiencing hardship. If anything, it has meant growing up under the glare of the spotlight and navigating the unique challenges that come with having such a famous last name. Between her parents' scandalous divorce and the tragic loss of her beloved grandma, Kultida Woods, Sam has endured a lot. Still, her parents — Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren — strived to shield Sam from the unwanted attention and give her and her brother, Charlie Woods, a semblance of normalcy. However, that proved impossible when Tiger's cheating scandal broke in 2009, subjecting his wife and their kids to relentless media harassment.
"When my children were born, we only released photographs so that they, the paparazzi, could not chase them," Tiger said in his 2010 press conference addressing the controversy. "However, my behavior doesn't make it right for the media to follow my two-and-a-half-year-old daughter to school and report the school's location. ... Please leave my wife and kids alone."
Over the years, Tiger has also admitted his regrets over not being a hands-on father to his two children — or at least not enough. In 2010, he spoke to Reuters about sacrificing family time for his love of golf, saying, "You feel guilty for not being there, for not helping out." Nevertheless, he insisted that his kids will always be his number one priority: "To spend time with them, it's the greatest thing in the world," he told CNN in 2011 (via the Daily Mail). "Being present for your kids is far more valuable than anything [else] you do." Sadly, Sam's reality may not exactly line up with her father's statements regarding fatherhood. These are the tragic details about Sam Alexis Woods.
Her parents divorced when she was young
Sam Alexis Woods was only two and a half years old when her parents, Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren, went through a highly publicized divorce. The famous golfer and Swedish ex-model had been married for over five years before they split in 2009 amid news that Woods had cheated on Nordegren with multiple women throughout their marriage. In 2010, he confessed to his infidelity during a media conference after seeking treatment for sex addiction. "I was wrong. I was foolish. ... I brought this shame on myself," said Tiger. "I hurt my wife, my kids, my mother, my wife's family, my friends, my foundation, and kids all around the world who admired me."
Growing up in the aftermath of their father's cheating scandal couldn't have been easy for either of Tiger's kids — but especially Sam. However, in his interview with Time, Tiger shared that he'd taken it upon himself to talk to his children about what really happened. "I was to blame, and so I'm taking initiative with the kids." He believed it was best for them to learn the truth from him rather than letting them hear it from others. He also vowed to give his children the full picture once they're old enough to understand. "I can tell them absolutely anything," claimed Tiger. "But meanwhile, it's just, 'Hey, Daddy made some mistakes. But it's O.K. We're all human.'"
She hated golf because it occupied much of her father's time
With golf often taking Tiger Woods away from his family, Sam Alexis Woods developed an aversion to the sport. "She has a negative connotation to the game," Tiger claimed in an interview with "Today" host Carlson Daly. "Because, at the time, when she was growing up, golf took daddy away from her. I had to pack, and I had to leave, and I'd be gone for weeks." Thus, instead of following in her father's footsteps like her brother, Charlie Woods, Sam went in a different direction and pursued soccer. "We've developed our own relationship, our own rapport, that's outside of golf," Tiger said in relation to Sam. "We do things that [don't] involve golf," noting that with Charlie, it was a completely different dynamic.
In his chat with Time, Tiger admitted that it never crossed his mind to give up his love of golf and focus on being a family man. Before he had kids with Elin Nordegren, his whole world revolved around the sport. "Are you kidding me? What am I going to do, go bass fishing?" Tiger quipped. But seeing his children grow and pursue their own passions made him realize there are more important things in life than the game. "Oh my God, it gives me so much joy," he gushed. "My kids are more important to me than anything else in the world. ... I've come to realize that now."
She almost lost her father to an accident
When she was 13, Sam Alexis Woods almost lost her father, Tiger Woods, to a terrifying car accident in Los Angeles. According to reports, the golfer had been driving along Hawthorne Boulevard at around 7 a.m. when his SUV struck a wooden sign and crashed into a tree before coming to a full stop on the side of the road. He was immediately taken to a hospital, where Tiger underwent a lengthy procedure to treat his injuries. "He is currently awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room," Tiger's team said in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter. "Thank you for your well-wishes and privacy for him and his family."
During her introduction speech at Tiger's World Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Sam reflected on the accident and referred to it as one of Tiger's "ultimate lows." She also described the experience as "one of the scariest moments of [Tiger's] life, and ours." She recalled, "We didn't know if you'd come home with two legs or not," adding, "Now, you're not only about to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but you're standing here on your own two feet. This is why you deserve this."
Sam lost her grandparents
Sam Alexis Woods was born a year after her grandfather, the late golfer Earl Woods, died of a heart attack related to prostate cancer in May 2006. He was 74 years old. Though she never had the chance to meet her grandpa, Sam grew up around her grandmother and was very close to Kultida Woods, known within their family simply as Tilda. When news of Tiger Woods' cheating scandal broke in 2009, People reported that Tilda was very concerned for Elin Nordegren and her two grandkids. "She wants to know how [Tiger] could do this to his family," a family friend dished to the magazine. "She likes Elin, and adores her grandchildren." They added, "She's worried about them. She doesn't want to see them hurt."
Sadly, Sam lost her grandmother in February 2025 due to undisclosed circumstances. She was 78 years old. Her father shared the family news in a statement posted on his social media pages, including Instagram. "It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning," Tiger wrote alongside a photo of his mother. "My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. ... She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible." He also acknowledged the impact Tilda had on her grandchildren. "She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. ... Love you Mom," Tiger wrote.