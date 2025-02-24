Tragic Details About Tiger Woods & Elin Nordegren's Daughter Sam

Being the daughter of the world's greatest golfer hasn't spared Sam Alexis Woods from experiencing hardship. If anything, it has meant growing up under the glare of the spotlight and navigating the unique challenges that come with having such a famous last name. Between her parents' scandalous divorce and the tragic loss of her beloved grandma, Kultida Woods, Sam has endured a lot. Still, her parents — Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren — strived to shield Sam from the unwanted attention and give her and her brother, Charlie Woods, a semblance of normalcy. However, that proved impossible when Tiger's cheating scandal broke in 2009, subjecting his wife and their kids to relentless media harassment.

"When my children were born, we only released photographs so that they, the paparazzi, could not chase them," Tiger said in his 2010 press conference addressing the controversy. "However, my behavior doesn't make it right for the media to follow my two-and-a-half-year-old daughter to school and report the school's location. ... Please leave my wife and kids alone."

Over the years, Tiger has also admitted his regrets over not being a hands-on father to his two children — or at least not enough. In 2010, he spoke to Reuters about sacrificing family time for his love of golf, saying, "You feel guilty for not being there, for not helping out." Nevertheless, he insisted that his kids will always be his number one priority: "To spend time with them, it's the greatest thing in the world," he told CNN in 2011 (via the Daily Mail). "Being present for your kids is far more valuable than anything [else] you do." Sadly, Sam's reality may not exactly line up with her father's statements regarding fatherhood. These are the tragic details about Sam Alexis Woods.