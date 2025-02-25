This Is The Closest We've Seen Fox News' Carley Shimkus Without Makeup
Whether it's on the news or her Instagram, Carley Shimkus is rarely seen going makeup-free. However, every once in a while, she's gone for a much more pared-back look — and let's just say, she's rocked it.
While some of Shimkus' Fox colleagues, including Ainsley Earhardt, have shared snaps of themselves without any makeup on, we're not banking on the former going down that road any time soon. After all, even in the picture she shared with Fox after welcoming her first child in 2023, Shimkus seemed to have some very light glam going on. We certainly don't begrudge her that, and whether she'd prefer to go bare-faced or full-on glamazon is entirely Shimkus' prerogative. Having said that, it's also made it that much more noticeable on the occasions when she has gone for a lighter look.
Such was the case back in 2014 when Shimkus took to Instagram to share a peek into her early morning look, which included a whole lot of bedhead. "#imadethat," she captioned the post, visibly shocked by just how big of a beehive she'd woken up with. Shimkus earned a ton of compliments, even with the uncharacteristic 'do, but there will always be a hater. In her case, that was a commenter who penned, "And yet you have makeup on." In fairness to Shimkus, she never said she didn't!
Another throwback pic also saw Carley in less makeup
Other than her bedhead mirror selfie, one of the only other times Carley Shimkus has come close to being makeup-free on social media was in a 2016 Instagram pic. In addition to having her hair thrown up in a very low-key bun, Shimkus' makeup was virtually undetectable. In fact, based on her activewear, we wouldn't rule out the possibility that she'd been out for a run, so there's a chance she was only sporting some tinted moisturizer. Then again, the picture was shared in 2016 — aka, the age of athleisure — and while it may just have been some favorable lighting, it does look as though she has some very subtle eyeshadow going on.
Either way, while we wouldn't say the news anchor was barely recognizable in the snap, she certainly did look way different without the glam she's come to be known for. She also looked a little younger without the darker eye makeup. That said, makeup or not, her trademark grin was impossible to miss.
Shimkus probably isn't planning on embracing Pamela Anderson's no-makeup philosophy, and that's a-okay. However, there's no question that if she did, she could rock it and then some.