This Is The Closest We've Seen Fox News' Carley Shimkus Without Makeup

Whether it's on the news or her Instagram, Carley Shimkus is rarely seen going makeup-free. However, every once in a while, she's gone for a much more pared-back look — and let's just say, she's rocked it.

While some of Shimkus' Fox colleagues, including Ainsley Earhardt, have shared snaps of themselves without any makeup on, we're not banking on the former going down that road any time soon. After all, even in the picture she shared with Fox after welcoming her first child in 2023, Shimkus seemed to have some very light glam going on. We certainly don't begrudge her that, and whether she'd prefer to go bare-faced or full-on glamazon is entirely Shimkus' prerogative. Having said that, it's also made it that much more noticeable on the occasions when she has gone for a lighter look.

Such was the case back in 2014 when Shimkus took to Instagram to share a peek into her early morning look, which included a whole lot of bedhead. "#imadethat," she captioned the post, visibly shocked by just how big of a beehive she'd woken up with. Shimkus earned a ton of compliments, even with the uncharacteristic 'do, but there will always be a hater. In her case, that was a commenter who penned, "And yet you have makeup on." In fairness to Shimkus, she never said she didn't!