Tragic Details About Patrick Schwarzenegger

Patrick Schwarzenegger might look like the kind of guy who's had life served to him on a silver platter — after all, Schwarzenegger and Kennedy blood are running through his veins, with doors flying open left and right — but according to him, it's not all rainbows and butterflies. The actor insists his life hasn't been as effortless as people assume, and he's tired of being judged solely for his privileged upbringing.

Lately, though, things are looking up for him — or at least, he's landed what could be his biggest career breakthrough yet: a role in HBO's "The White Lotus." And before anyone rolls their eyes, he swears it wasn't handed to him. In fact, he was so unsure about his chances that he kept the whole audition process a secret from his family, despite them being the ones to encourage him to do it. "I didn't tell anybody because I was like, 'Whatever, everyone's going to go out for this show. I have such a sliver of a chance to get a call back,'" he told People, adding that he found himself in so much distress. "I could not enjoy the holidays. I had so much anxiety, I was freaking out over it." And when he finally got a call that he got the part, it was pretty much all waterworks. "I started crying, and it was the greatest day in history for me," he revealed.

But getting to this point hasn't been all smooth sailing. While his life may appear perfect from the outside looking in, he's had his fair share of struggles — at least, by Hollywood royalty standards. Here's a look at some of them.