Tragic Details About Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco is a passionate equestrian, and it seems nothing can extinguish her love of horses, not even a scary riding accident that landed her in the E.R. It was 2010 and the actor, who was in her mid-20s at the time, was finishing a riding lesson when her horse became spooked, and she fell off. However, the fall itself didn't actually cause any damage. Rather, it was while she was trying to get up that the horse tried to leap over her and stepped on her leg, breaking it in several places.

Cuoco was rushed to hospital with a compound fracture of the tibia and fibula, two major bones in the leg that connect the ankle to the knee. Not surprisingly, she was freaking out, but as she told "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that year, the situation soon got even scarier. "The doctor comes in, doesn't introduce himself, he says, 'Okay, gotta go over your options -– one of them is amputation," she shared.

Thankfully, the surgery was a success, although it left her with permanent pins and plates in her ankle and foot. Speaking about the incident years later on a 2023 episode of the "SmartLess" podcast, Cuoco conceded, "It just was a horrible, horrible, horrible break."