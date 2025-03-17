The List Of Celebs Who Can't Stand Jonah Hill
Jonah Hill has been a power player in Hollywood for years, having started out in comedies before moving up to more dramatic work. He's received two Academy Award nominations, has appeared in a plethora of popular movies, and is one of his generation's most talented performers. Unfortunately, he's also rubbed quite a few people the wrong way over the years, leading several celebrities to fall into the category of people who just don't like him.
Hill is an interesting person, as he stopped doing press tours to promote his films. He did this for his mental health, as people constantly badgered Hill about his dramatic weight loss and other issues. Because of this, it's likely you haven't seen Hill on-screen in a while. While this upset some, it didn't really bring them to the level of hatred or dislike for the actor. Still, he's been in more than a few movies where he made it difficult to work with him on set. Jennifer Lawrence famously had trouble acting opposite him, but not because she disliked him — he kept cracking her up. It doesn't appear that his antics rose to the level of making Lawrence one of the actors who outright refuse to work with him.
Throughout his career, Hill has been on the receiving end of accusations by co-workers, ex-girlfriends, and more, so there are plenty of celebs who don't like the actor. Here are the celebrities who can't stand Jonah Hill, and each of them has a unique reason.
Jay Baruchel didn't have to dig deep to hate Jonah Hill's character in This Is The End
Jonah Hill and Jay Baruchel have worked together on multiple films, beginning with 2007's "Knocked-Up." They didn't share the screen again until 2013's "This Is The End," which sees them and several comedic actors playing parodies of themselves. In the film, one thing is perfectly clear: Baruchel doesn't like Hill and says as much throughout the film as he tries to avoid him.
Conversely, Hill does everything he can to make Baruchel feel more comfortable, but it just doesn't work out for him in the end. Apparently, Baruchel didn't have to dig deep to act as if he didn't like Hill because he truly didn't like him. Baruchel appeared on "The Last Laugh" podcast in 2023, and he said, "I was ... real crabby throughout that whole movie ... Jonah and I don't get along super well, or at least, didn't back then."
He then explained that the reason that comes through so well in the movie is because he used his personal views of his co-star. While that was certainly the case when they shot the film, it seems they've managed to smooth things over a bit. In 2017, Baruchel explained on "Larry King Now" about his relationship with Hill, "I know the man. I wouldn't say that [I don't like him] ... It was contentious once upon a time, but I think now we're sort of each the devil the other one knows."
Sarah Brady is no fan of her ex
Jonah Hill has had some shady moments fans mostly ignored over the years, but things changed when his ex-girlfriend, Sarah Brady, spoke out about him. Brady is a surfer and surfing instructor, and news of their relationship arose in August 2021. She attended the "Don't Look Up" premiere in 2021, but they broke up sometime in 2022. In July 2023, Brady took to Instagram to tell the world that Hill was allegedly emotionally abusive during their relationship.
Brady has since deleted her post, but it read in part (via People): "This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. Call me if you need an ear." The post included several text messages between herself and Hill, who asked her to remove photos of herself showing her "a** in a thong." He also allegedly told her that if she continued to surf with men, model, and post pictures in bathing suits, then he was "not the right partner" for her.
In a follow-up Instagram post, Brady wrote, "I too struggle with mental health, but I do not use it to control [people] like he did to me." Her comments didn't die in the vacuum either, as they helped another young woman come forth with her own story about Hill's behavior.
Alexa Nikolas alleged assault by Jonah Hill
Alexa Nikolas is a former child actor who is best known for playing Nicole Bristow on "Zoey 101," though she's appeared in numerous series. She returned to the spotlight in adulthood when she read what Jonah Hill's ex-girlfriend, Sarah Brady, wrote about him. Nikolas has her own story about Hill's alleged disturbing behavior, and it's just as awful as Brady's, if not worse because her accusations happened when she was only 16 and Hill was 24.
Nikolas posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in July 2023 that in 2008, Hill allegedly sexually assaulted her. She claims that she was at Justin Long's house during a party when Hill "slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat." This was after she asked to bum a cigarette, and he said they were in his car. She followed him outside, but he didn't give her a smoke, so when they got back to the door, that's when the alleged assault took place.
The troubling account came 15 years after the incident occurred, and everyone else involved has either said they were unaware or claimed it didn't happen. Hill's attorney said as much, which sparked a response from Nikolas, who noted in a post on X that Hill's lawyer previously represented Bill Cosby.
Bethenny Frankel didn't enjoy meeting Jonah Hill
Bethenny Frankel is probably best known, first, for appearing in "The Apprentice: Martha Stewart" in 2005, and later, she starred in eight seasons of "The Real Housewives of New York City." She's ventured into other areas and is an active reality TV star who makes the late-night rounds like other celebrities. In one such outing, Frankel appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," and she wasn't the only guest.
It's common for multiple guests to appear on such programs, and they often meet behind the scenes. It was during her initial meeting with Jonah Hill that she cemented her dislike of the actor because, according to Frankel, he treated her terribly. Frankel took to TikTok, where she blasted Hill for his treatment of her, calling him "A low-grade d***." She explained that Hill was the first guest, and "He was put upon and kind of treated me like he was very better than and just ... I felt like a loser and the nobody that I was."
Frankel chose not to say anything about this exchange until she posted her video in July 2023 in response to Sarah Brady's posts on Instagram about how Hill allegedly abused her. Despite her interaction with Hill on "The Tonight Show," Frankel came to his defense a bit. Essentially, she said that more information needed to come out and that brief glimpses of texts aren't necessarily indicative of bad behavior. Still, she said Hill and Brady acted "a little nuts."
Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Jonah Hill never got along
Christopher Mintz-Plasse's Fogell is one of the most notable characters in "Superbad." Jonah Hill plays Seth, and he doesn't like Fogell, especially after he gets a fake ID with the name "McLovin" as some sort of cool mononym. Mintz-Plasse was only 17 when he auditioned for the role, and it was his first film, so for him, it was a big deal. For Hill, he was an annoying kid who just rubbed him the wrong way, and he asked that Mintz-Plasse not get the part.
Ultimately, he got the part because Hill didn't like him, and it translated perfectly onto the screen. Part of the reason Hill despised the young actor was because, according to director Judd Apatow, who spoke with Vanity Fair, Mintz-Plasse was "very caustic and attacked Jonah and did improvs insulting Jonah" during a callback. Hill complained that he screwed up his rhythm, and it was difficult to perform alongside Mintz-Plasse.
For his part, Mintz-Plasse, who you don't hear from much anymore, hasn't lambasted Hill to the press, but they didn't get along initially. It took some time, but eventually, they put their differences aside. While they aren't friends who hang out with one another, they don't appear to hold any animosity toward one another. In recent years, Hill reached out and apologized for the manner in which he treated him during the filming of "Superbad," so this Hollywood beef might have been quashed.
Don Lemon had a heated X exchange with Jonah Hill
Jonah Hill and former CNN anchor Don Lemon have a feud that began with an awkward in-person encounter. Lemon isn't a name many would consider when thinking of a celebrity feud with someone like Hill, but they have one that hasn't died down since it began in 2012. According to Lemon, their beef began via a bad first impression when they met at a hotel.
Lemon explained on X (via The Hollywood Reporter), "Said hi to @jonahhill in a hotel. Think he thought I was [a] bellman. Didn't know his name til bellman told me. A lesson to always be kind." After a fan commented, Lemon doubled down, calling Hill "a tool." Hill didn't appreciate this and he replied, "@DonLemonCNN I said hi, what do you want me to do, move in with you? I was in a hurry. Didn't realize you were a 12-year-old girl. Peace."
There was some more back and forth between the two celebs, which ended with Lemon writing, "Was waiting for luggage. Bellman & I laughed at how self-important u were. Just being honest. Be nice. Stardom is fleeting." The exchange has since been deleted, and it's unclear how much they dislike one another, but it's unlikely they'll hang out anytime soon. In a later interview on CNN (via TMZ), Lemon acknowledged that Hill might have been having a bad day, but he felt that he was treated like "the help," which he didn't appreciate.