Kristi Noem & Sean Hannity Suffer Awkward On-Air Moment During Fox News Interview

Like two people trying to wave each other through at a stop sign, Kristi Noem and Sean Hannity fell into a jerky on-air moment when the new Secretary of Homeland Security appeared on Fox News for an interview with Hannity, which thankfully did not involve a major makeup fail. Shortly after Noem finished talking about deporting dangerous criminals and securing the border, Hannity tried to take the baton on the conversation by saying, "You know the thing, Madam Secretary, that scares me the most..." But Noem appeared to misconstrue Hannity's words and cut him off with a bracingly awkward laugh, seeming to think that Hannity was alluding to her scaring him, saying, "Well, no..."

Hannity grinned and tried to recover, offering some backtracked words before Noem seemed to detect the disconnect and said, "I thought you said Madam Secretary was scaring you." The two then stared into camera and held an awkward pause before Hannity restarted the engine and tried to diffuse any tension by muttering, "No, no, no..." He then got things back on track with compliments to the staggeringly transformative Noem about her tenure as the governor of South Dakota. While short, the whole thing made for a confusing moment that had us wondering if we were in the middle of a burgeoning feud or simply a live-television misunderstanding.