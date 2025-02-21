Jill Biden's New Casual Look Reaffirms She & Frenemy Kamala Harris Are Total Opposites
With the dust of the 2024 presidential election firmly settled, former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden seems determined to relax. With her husband President Joe Biden retired and resting, Jill has donned a much more laid-back sense of style, although it might hold some secret messaging. Notorious for fueling an ongoing feud between herself and Kamala Harris, Jill has been known to subliminally poke at the previous VP. There was the time Jill twisted the word "joy" during the holiday season to slyly dig at Harris' failed presidential campaign slogan. And now, it seems, Jill is stealing Harris' style, and possibly proving a point with it.
In an Instagram story posted on February 21, 2025, Jill is seen standing in a kitchen wearing pajamas. The video was taken by daughter Ashley Biden and has the text "The chef is back in da house," scrawled over the footage. It really does seem to be a heartwarming moment where Jill felt comfortable enough to don leggings and a sweatshirt to whip up some baked goods. However, it is in stark contrast to the way Harris has been struggling to fully let go of that pantsuit lifestyle.
Kamala Harris has a more formal casual look than Jill Biden
While Dr. Jill Biden is at home baking for her family in her comfy clothes, Kamala Harris is keeping things business casual. With Harris' home state of California still reeling from the devastation caused by the Los Angeles fires, the former Vice President is finding herself working alongside those who need her help. In an Instagram post, Harris shows off a series of photographs of her meeting with communities impacted by the disaster. She's wearing an outfit that's much more toned down from her White House days, but still more put together than what Dr. Biden has been seen flaunting lately.
The black slacks and top coupled with the tan outdoor-inspired jacket works to help dress down Harris and make her sense of style more approachable. Her pants still fall into a more formal category, which could indicate Harris isn't ready to step away from being a public leader. Although, with Harris readily rolling up her sleeves to get work done for those in need, it could be that Dr. Biden is continuing to stoke their feud by parading around in clothes that indicate she's firmly on vacation. While Dr. Biden gets to relax in the kitchen, Harris is still hard at work, and both their styles show it.