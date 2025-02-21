Jill Biden's New Casual Look Reaffirms She & Frenemy Kamala Harris Are Total Opposites

With the dust of the 2024 presidential election firmly settled, former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden seems determined to relax. With her husband President Joe Biden retired and resting, Jill has donned a much more laid-back sense of style, although it might hold some secret messaging. Notorious for fueling an ongoing feud between herself and Kamala Harris, Jill has been known to subliminally poke at the previous VP. There was the time Jill twisted the word "joy" during the holiday season to slyly dig at Harris' failed presidential campaign slogan. And now, it seems, Jill is stealing Harris' style, and possibly proving a point with it.

In an Instagram story posted on February 21, 2025, Jill is seen standing in a kitchen wearing pajamas. The video was taken by daughter Ashley Biden and has the text "The chef is back in da house," scrawled over the footage. It really does seem to be a heartwarming moment where Jill felt comfortable enough to don leggings and a sweatshirt to whip up some baked goods. However, it is in stark contrast to the way Harris has been struggling to fully let go of that pantsuit lifestyle.