Red Flags In Lester Holt's Sudden Exit From NBC We Can't Ignore
Lester Holt's exit from his main NBC gig is full of signs that it wasn't a parting that both parties wanted.
Holt is the latest NBC anchor to depart from his most prominent role with the network. For a decade, he served as the host of "NBC Nightly News," after inheriting the role from anchor Brian Williams when he left the network after 28 years in 2021. Holt also contributed to "Dateline," but now, he'll be headlining the latter on a full-time basis as he departs entirely from "Nightly News," according to AP.
Though Holt has yet to formally comment on his career pivot, an email to his staff has surfaced online. "A smile comes to my face when I think that with Nightly News, and Dateline, I have now anchored two of the most successful and iconic television news programs in broadcast history," wrote the anchor, per NBC News. "As a 20-year-old radio reporter on the police beat chasing breaking news around San Francisco, I could never have imagined my career path would unfold in the way it has. What an amazing ride." He continued, "It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to work with each of you every day, keeping journalism as our true north and our viewers at the center of everything we do" (via AP News). Though gracious in his email, there are a couple of red flags surrounding his departure suggesting Holt's exit from "Nightly News" wasn't voluntary.
Could Tom Llamas be gearing up to replace Lester Holt?
Years before Lester Holt's departure from "NBC Nightly News," there was scuttlebutt that the execs at the network were in the process of shopping for a new face to take over his role. A November 2024 report by the New York Post gave some insight into what may have been going on with Holt and anchor Tom Llamas — as in, what has been the source of their apparent tension. According to the publication, Llamas was secretly, and impatiently, biding his time until Holt retired so that he could take over "Nightly News." This report came three years after Llamas received a senior title at NBC as a national correspondent for the network.
With that said, Llamas has yet to be crowned as the new host of "Nightly News." Nor has he commented on Holt's departure, leaving social media free to carry the conversation. Since news of Holt's career shift was announced, viewers on social media have expressed their opinions about his "Nightly News" exit. "Glad he's not leaving the network entirely. He's a phenomenal journalist and a voice of class, integrity, and perspective in a country that desperately needs it," tweeted one fan on X, formerly known as Twitter. "He will be so missed," commented a second user, adding, "I'm sad to hear this. He's been a fixture in my household for quite sometime. His shoes will not be easy to fill. He's a phenomenal journalist." Of course, Holt has also received stinging responses from his detractors as well. "Lester Holt is stepping down from NBC 'Nightly News'. GOOD RIDDANCE," wrote one user, who has amassed several thousand views and likes.
The replacement rumor isn't the only curious detail surrounding Holt's departure.
Did Lester Holt's salary play a role?
Lester Holt commanded a hefty salary for "Nightly News" and "Dateline," and his eight-figure price tag could've contributed to him leaving "Nightly News," which likely made up the bulk of his earnings. The anchor reportedly made $10 million a year for his work at NBC, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Given the recent number of high-profile pay cuts happening within the media landscape, it's possible that the NBC bosses wanted an excuse to pay Holt less. Citing The Ankler newsletter, the New York Post revealed that Tom Llamas' salary was significantly less than that of Holt, who is worth $35 million. Llamas makes $2.5 million annually, which would be a 75% reduction in costs for the network.
With that said, it's likely that Holt's new full-time capacity with "Dateline NBC" probably would yield a greater salary demand than his previous part-time contributions. Though, if money was the catalyst that drove Holt out of his "Nightly News" role, it probably won't be anywhere near the ballpark of what he was previously making. According to The Ankler (via the Independent), even Rachel Maddow, a popular anchor for MSNBC, was forced to accept a much lower salary for her program, "The Rachel Maddow Show," in November 2024. While she was previously guaranteed to make $30 million annually over the next five years, her new contract only guaranteed $25 million thanks to declining ratings.
NBC changes are affecting several high-profile journalists
Joy Reid, who hosted MSNBC's "The Reid Out," is also departing her role at the network. The long-time anchor's ousting was confirmed by Rebecca Kutler, MSNBC's president. "Joy Reid is leaving the network and we thank her for her countless contributions over the years," she wrote, as reported by People. Kutler also laid out some of Reid's career accomplishments. "Her work has been recognized with several esteemed honors, including most recently, the 2025 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding News Series," she continued.
Reid also issued a formal statement about her show's end, writing on Instagram, "I just want to say thank you to everyone who has reached out with kindness and encouragement, both personally and in these social media streets. So very proud of The Reidout @joy.msnbc.com team, who are truly family, and all of our supporters & friends."
The timing of the announcement suggests that Lester Holt's "Nightly News" exit may have been part of a coordinated attempt to alter the talent pool at NBC and its affiliates. After all, Holt and Reid have joined Katie Phang, Ayman Mohyeldin, and Jonathan Capehart as anchors whose shows have been unexpectedly axed. Plus Hoda Kotb, a longtime anchor for "Today," announced in September 2024 that she'd be stepping down. "My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life ...." she said in a statement. "Because I'll be working through the beginning of 2025, there's plenty of time to talk about what's ahead for all of us. But one thing I know for sure right now is this: everything's going to be just fine." With that said, no one with authority has confirmed that Holt was actually fired from "Nightly News" — although the glaring red flags certainly suggest that it is a possibility.