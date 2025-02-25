Red Flags In Lester Holt's Sudden Exit From NBC We Can't Ignore

Lester Holt's exit from his main NBC gig is full of signs that it wasn't a parting that both parties wanted.

Holt is the latest NBC anchor to depart from his most prominent role with the network. For a decade, he served as the host of "NBC Nightly News," after inheriting the role from anchor Brian Williams when he left the network after 28 years in 2021. Holt also contributed to "Dateline," but now, he'll be headlining the latter on a full-time basis as he departs entirely from "Nightly News," according to AP.

Though Holt has yet to formally comment on his career pivot, an email to his staff has surfaced online. "A smile comes to my face when I think that with Nightly News, and Dateline, I have now anchored two of the most successful and iconic television news programs in broadcast history," wrote the anchor, per NBC News. "As a 20-year-old radio reporter on the police beat chasing breaking news around San Francisco, I could never have imagined my career path would unfold in the way it has. What an amazing ride." He continued, "It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to work with each of you every day, keeping journalism as our true north and our viewers at the center of everything we do" (via AP News). Though gracious in his email, there are a couple of red flags surrounding his departure suggesting Holt's exit from "Nightly News" wasn't voluntary.