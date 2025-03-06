Steve Harvey's Daughter Lori Has Worn Some Very Scandalous Outfits
Few celebrities can make risqué fashion look as chic and classy as Lori Harvey. In 2025, she graced the cover of Playboy magazine's first print issue since the COVID-19 pandemic, showing plenty of skin and flaunting her hourglass curves in a series of sultry, barely-there outfits. One pic featured the socialite in a pink ostrich-feather skirt as she posed topless on a diving board. Another showed her in a black backless dress, with her thong peeking out as she leaned against a car seat. In a more racy shot, she was photographed on a bed in a red lingerie set, cradling a bunny against her chest. "Oh, absolutely," stylist Kelly Augustine reacted to behind-the-scenes clips shared by the men's magazine on Instagram.
Lori — the daughter of Steve Harvey and his wife, Marjorie Harvey — has credited her mother as her ultimate fashion inspo. "[She] has the most insane closet I've ever seen in my life," the model once told Harper's Bazaar. She also cited Rihanna and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as some of her biggest style influences. During a 2019 interview with People, Lori discussed how her style has evolved over time. "I think just as I've grown older, I've gotten more comfortable in my skin. Just more confident in who I am," she said. "So now I just embrace it. Embrace it all. Take it all in and really own it." Over the years, Lori has worn some seriously scandalous outfits.
Lori Harvey turned heads in her black busty dress
Lori Harvey's version of LBD (or little black dress) is a little bit more edgy. In 2023, she attended Revolve's 20th anniversary dinner in Los Angeles in a daring halter dress with a thigh-high slit and an open chest. She accessorized her outfit with a green mini bag and stiletto heels, keeping her makeup snatched and her hair sleek. "Had the best time celebrating @revolve's 20-year anniversary!!" Lori wrote on Instagram alongside photos from the event. "Congratulations and cheers to 20 more."
The outfit was reminiscent of Harvey's birthday dinner look when she turned 26 later that year. Shortly after going Instagram official with her then-boyfriend, actor Damson Idris – whom Harvey dated from 2022 to 2023 – the SKN by LH founder marked her birthday in style in a black one-shoulder dress that hugged her curves and exposed her cleavage. She also changed into a sexy black number featuring crossover straps and lace detailing at some point during the party. "This dress!" one fan exclaimed on Instagram. Another gushed, "Happy Birthday Lori! You look marvelous!"
Harvey stripped down for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Leave it to Lori Harvey to spice up the red carpet! Seen here attending the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the model and swimwear designer made a bold entrance in a black brassiere with an open trench coat and matching miniskirt from Tod's. She added two black belts to cinch her waist and pointed heels (the same ones she wore to the Revolve anniversary dinner) for a chic touch. After the show, she gave her followers a peek behind the scenes in a carousel of pics she posted to Instagram. "Get ready with me," she wrote in the caption of her post.
Harvey credited her stylist Elly Karamoh for her show-stopping look. A few days later, she followed up with another daring number at the Dundas show in Manhattan during New York Fashion Week. The Sports Illustrated model showcased her stunning figure in a red sheer mesh dress with a high neckline. She wore nothing underneath but some nipple tape and black panties. Fans took to her Instagram comments section to rave about her lewk, with one follower quipping, "Thisssss! Paint the town red!" Another told Harvey, "This is bomb AF!"
Harvey left little to the imagination with her lingerie dress
Never one to play it safe with her style, Lori Harvey turned heads at PrettyLittleThing's showroom in Los Angeles in a sultry crimson number that left little to the imagination. As seen above, the sheer, body-hugging dress featured a bold cut-out design that showcased Harvey's toned midsection and cleavage. She finished the look with brown hoop earrings, a thick gold necklace, and gold strappy heels. She also wore her hair in a sleek ponytail so as to keep the focus on her outfit.
❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/sQMbpS2t33
— Lori Harvey Looks (@loriharveylooks) May 15, 2024
In 2022, Harvey shared the fitness routine that allows her to flaunt her figure in skin-baring styles on TikTok. "Everybody's asking me about what it is I specifically did to get my body to this point," she began. "So I've been consistently doing Pilates for like the last year. I've done it for a few years but I've been really consistent last year." She revealed that during her relationship with Michael B. Jordan, she gained a few unwanted pounds, which she shed off through rigorous exercise and a strict low-calorie diet. "I think maybe I was consuming like 1,200 calories in a day max," Harvey admitted. "I just was trying to do like meat and veggies and like minimal carbs." Her candid admission about her weight loss left fans divided over Harvey's intense and restrictive approach.
Lori Harvey turned up the heat in a lace jumpsuit
Lori Harvey teamed up with PrettyLittleThing to release her own partywear collection featuring a mix of lace designs, bodycon dresses, and matching co-ords. "We've been working on this since the announcement of my ambassadorship," Harvey said in a statement, according to Us Weekly. "These pieces are all items I would wear for the holiday season and they feel so luxe!" She unveiled the collection with a series of jaw-dropping photos on Instagram, including one where Harvey sizzled in a see-through jumpsuit. Fresh off her breakup from Damson Idris, Harvey's black underwear peeked through the fabric as she posed for the camera with her hands on her hips. Another captured the model wearing a similar design as she leaned against a wardrobe. "I loved shooting this on such a gorgeous location and I can't wait to see my followers and PLT customers showing off their looks," Harvey later added.
Lori for PLT pic.twitter.com/zYm9CPp8ED
— Lori Harvey Looks (@loriharveylooks) November 8, 2023
One layout showed the Yevrah Swim founder in a snake-print dress while posing sideways on top of a piano. She also put her chest on display in a black velvet frock from her own collection. At the launch party for her partywear line in West Hollywood, Harvey proved why she's considered the most desirable woman in Hollywood in a sexy sequin dress that showcased her hourglass figure.