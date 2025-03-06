Steve Harvey's Daughter Lori Has Worn Some Very Scandalous Outfits

Few celebrities can make risqué fashion look as chic and classy as Lori Harvey. In 2025, she graced the cover of Playboy magazine's first print issue since the COVID-19 pandemic, showing plenty of skin and flaunting her hourglass curves in a series of sultry, barely-there outfits. One pic featured the socialite in a pink ostrich-feather skirt as she posed topless on a diving board. Another showed her in a black backless dress, with her thong peeking out as she leaned against a car seat. In a more racy shot, she was photographed on a bed in a red lingerie set, cradling a bunny against her chest. "Oh, absolutely," stylist Kelly Augustine reacted to behind-the-scenes clips shared by the men's magazine on Instagram.

Lori — the daughter of Steve Harvey and his wife, Marjorie Harvey — has credited her mother as her ultimate fashion inspo. "[She] has the most insane closet I've ever seen in my life," the model once told Harper's Bazaar. She also cited Rihanna and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as some of her biggest style influences. During a 2019 interview with People, Lori discussed how her style has evolved over time. "I think just as I've grown older, I've gotten more comfortable in my skin. Just more confident in who I am," she said. "So now I just embrace it. Embrace it all. Take it all in and really own it." Over the years, Lori has worn some seriously scandalous outfits.