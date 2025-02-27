Fox News Host Jesse Watters' Wife Emma Puts On Busty Display In Revealing Vacay Fit
Not only did Fox News anchor Jesse Watters and his wife Emma Watters have a scandalous start to their relationship, but she has not been afraid to rock the occasional scandalous outfit. The couple went on a vacation, and Emma posted photos from the trip to her Instagram page on February 24. "Fun quick little escape from the cold," she wrote in the caption. In the first two slides, Jesse's mistress-turned-wife wore a tight-fitting, glittery plum-colored dress. The garment was sleeveless and featured a revealing cutout mock neck with a plunging neckline that accentuated her assets. Emma struck a sultry look as she posed in a selfie alongside her husband for the first pic. The second slide provided a full view of Emma's minidress as she posed on a balcony solo. That photo also offered an eyeful of her killer legs.
Not only did Emma stun in the busty outfit, but her post also included two snaps of her in a pink body-hugging dress with full sleeves and a low-cut neckline. Similar to the other look, Emma added a photo with her husband plus a solo shot. The vacay pictures in the tiny dresses brought a mixed bag of responses from her Instagram followers. Some had high praise for Emma's fashion choices, while others appeared to disapprove of how she looked in the tiny outfits.
That upload wasn't the first time Emma put her fit figure on display. For a September 2024 Instagram photo, she posed on a porch in a bikini while holding one of her and Jesse's children. Fans gushed over Emma's post-baby physique in the slinky swimsuit. A few days later, she showcased her curves in another spicy outfit.
Why Jesse Watters photos with Emma Watters sparked backlash
After attending a New York Fashion Week event held by The Daily Front Row in September 2024, Emma Watters posted an Instagram photo of her chic look. In the snap, she posed on a couch next to a friend while rocking a form-fitting red minidress that had a halter-style top. The backless number showed plenty of skin, and the high hemline gave followers a full view of her killer legs. Plenty of Instagram users complimented the NYFW outfit, but there were also detractors who thought Jesse Watters' wife had pushed the limits of decency. "Was Emma a Victoria secret model? She still trying out," one person wrote.
A few months later, the haters were out in full force when Jesse's glamorous photo op with Emma backfired. He uploaded pictures to Instagram of the couple at the November 2024 Meridian Ball, where Jesse sported a tux and Emma wore a fuchsia gown that clung to her frame. Backlash ensued, although Instagrammers were not concerned with Emma's strapless gown but with the salacious start of the couple's relationship — Jesse famously cheated on his first wife with Emma. "Can't believe you left your wife and children for her," one user commented. "The homewrecker will never be classy," another wrote about Emma's formal gown.
Emma also posted photos from the ball to her page, and the responses were far more positive. "Power Couple! You both look stunning!!" a follower replied.