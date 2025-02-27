Fox News Host Jesse Watters' Wife Emma Puts On Busty Display In Revealing Vacay Fit

Not only did Fox News anchor Jesse Watters and his wife Emma Watters have a scandalous start to their relationship, but she has not been afraid to rock the occasional scandalous outfit. The couple went on a vacation, and Emma posted photos from the trip to her Instagram page on February 24. "Fun quick little escape from the cold," she wrote in the caption. In the first two slides, Jesse's mistress-turned-wife wore a tight-fitting, glittery plum-colored dress. The garment was sleeveless and featured a revealing cutout mock neck with a plunging neckline that accentuated her assets. Emma struck a sultry look as she posed in a selfie alongside her husband for the first pic. The second slide provided a full view of Emma's minidress as she posed on a balcony solo. That photo also offered an eyeful of her killer legs.

Not only did Emma stun in the busty outfit, but her post also included two snaps of her in a pink body-hugging dress with full sleeves and a low-cut neckline. Similar to the other look, Emma added a photo with her husband plus a solo shot. The vacay pictures in the tiny dresses brought a mixed bag of responses from her Instagram followers. Some had high praise for Emma's fashion choices, while others appeared to disapprove of how she looked in the tiny outfits.

That upload wasn't the first time Emma put her fit figure on display. For a September 2024 Instagram photo, she posed on a porch in a bikini while holding one of her and Jesse's children. Fans gushed over Emma's post-baby physique in the slinky swimsuit. A few days later, she showcased her curves in another spicy outfit.