Why We'll Never Know The Cause Of Michelle Trachtenberg's Death

When it was revealed that actor Michelle Trachtenberg had died at the age of 39, it left many with lingering questions regarding the health of the "Harriet the Spy" star. According to ABC News' initial report on the tragedy, an insider leaked that an autopsy would be scheduled to determine the official cause of death. However, it now appears that Trachtenberg's family is officially pulling the plug on any public closure, since the New York Post revealed the family is now refusing to have an autopsy performed. The medical examiner's office told the outlet that it was required by state law to comply with the family's wishes, and therefore, only an external examination would be performed.

With the limited information provided by such an exam, the official cause of death has been revealed to simply be "undetermined," per the New York Medical Examiner's office. However, this end result is leaving several fans and friends in the lurch, as it was recently revealed that Trachtenberg was struggling with health issues and even underwent a liver transplant shortly before her passing. As rumors abound that complications from the surgery, or even a possible rejection of the organ, could have played a part in Trachtenberg's untimely death, one friend in particular is making the waters even muddier.