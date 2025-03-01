Michelle Trachtenberg's Eerie Comment On Matthew Perry's Death Is So Tragic Now

Matthew Perry's death in 2023 had left Michelle Trachtenberg unsettled. The two worked together on the comedy film "17 Again" where Perry played Trachtenberg's father. Reportedly, she did not handle it well when the "Friends" star died in October 2023. "Michelle was really rattled when Matthew died because she did not expect it," a friend of the "Gossip Girl" actor told the Daily Mail after her death. "It was hard for her because she knew Matthew when she was so young, he made an impression on her," the friend added, referencing their time together in the 2009 movie. "Matthew's death was on her mind frequently ... So when she went in for surgery for her liver, she thought she might be next," they told the Daily Mail.

Even though the passing of her former costar left Trachtenberg uneasy, the circumstances surrounding the two actors' deaths were completely different. While Trachtenberg's official cause of death will not be known because her family decided against an autopsy, she had serious health issues and underwent a liver transplant not long before her passing. Meanwhile, Perry's official cause of death was "acute effects of ketamine."

Their causes of death may have been unrelated, but shortly after Trachtenberg's passing in February 2025 was announced, fans noted her on-screen connection with Perry. "We lost both Michelle Trachtenberg and Matthew Perry who played father and daughter in '17 Again,'" one X, formerly Twitter, user wrote. "I hope they've found each other. Both taken way too soon," another tweeted. Fans of the movie also flocked to Zac Efron's page after her death, as he played the younger version of Perry in the film.