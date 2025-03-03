Why Miley Cyrus' Oscars 2025 'Do Isn't The Slay She Thinks It Is
Miley Cyrus went full-on glam for the Oscars 2025. Her fitted black dress was gorgeous, and her long, perfectly curled tresses were reminiscent of a '40s silver screen siren, à la Lauren Bacall in "Casablanca." However, there was one big — very big — issue. For some reason, Cyrus chose to also pay homage to a '90s leading lady with a surprising hygiene habit, Cameron Diaz. Cameron Diaz in "There's Something About Mary," to be exact. Which, let's face it, is never a good look.
Cyrus' gelled upswept bangs were rock hard, and unfortunately, they were so swooped up that they totally distracted from her beautiful long curls. Although props where props are due, at least her bombshell black gown was red-carpet perfect, unlike Cyrus' inappropriate 2025 Golden Globes frocky horror that was way more nightclub than award show.
The social media fashion police were quick to pounce, weighing in on Cyrus' Oscars ensemble, and the verdict was mixed, to say the least. "Trying too hard to look important," one critic tweeted. "We pray for Miley Cyrus," another sniped. "She looks fantastic, omggg," a third raved.
Miley's look seriously divided the crowd
Miley Cyrus' Oscars 2025 look definitely proved divisive, with some fans raving and others, well, not so much. And, it transpires that it's not the first time (and very likely not the last) that the singer's hair styling has seriously split the critics.
Cyrus' disastrous 2024 Grammys hair still haunts the dreams of many. That tress travesty also involved a serious gel overload that resulted in a rock-hard upward quiff and huge Texas-style hair that would put even Reba McEntire in the shade.
However, gel overload or no gel overload, Cyrus still managed to wow the crowds on the 2025 Oscars red carpet. And, in true Cyrus style, she also managed to keep everybody talking about her. In addition to the great hair debate, Cyrus rocked bleached, invisible-looking eyebrows, something that's always guaranteed to bring the love or the loathing. "Not the bleached eyebrows," one fan lamented on X, formerly Twitter. "GORGEOUS," another gushed. "Did she get work done? She looks like an android that doesn't quite surpass the uncanny valley," a third weighed in. A surprisingly large number of critics also agreed that she looked like Robocop without his helmet.
Miley's red carpet accessory was a fan favorite
Miley Cyrus' "There's Something About Mary" gelled updo quiff and invisible-looking bleached white eyebrows that she rocked on the Oscars 2025 red carpet proved to be a divisive look. Her controversial style choice resulted in ridicule and rave reviews pretty much equally. However, her red carpet accessory for the night — Cyrus' boyfriend, Maxx Morando — was a hands-down hit on both sides of the fence.
Morando, a member of the Los Angeles-based too-cool-for-school rock band Lilly, is a pro when it comes to performing on stage. But he's still a novice when striding down the red carpet. However, after dating Cyrus for over three years, he's becoming more savvy by the day. In addition to providing some much-needed eye candy and comforting support for his leading lady, Morando also serves an important role — some may say an essential one — as the couple's communications custodian. "My boyfriend brings his phone, and I don't bring one," Cyrus told British Vogue in June 2023.
Cyrus and Morando have been together since late 2021 but have kept their romance out of the spotlight. It was love at first sight for Cyrus after mutual friends fixed them up. "We got put on a blind date," she recalled. "Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, 'The worst that can happen is I leave.'" Clearly, she didn't. And it seems the couple is in it for the long haul.