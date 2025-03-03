Why Miley Cyrus' Oscars 2025 'Do Isn't The Slay She Thinks It Is

Miley Cyrus went full-on glam for the Oscars 2025. Her fitted black dress was gorgeous, and her long, perfectly curled tresses were reminiscent of a '40s silver screen siren, à la Lauren Bacall in "Casablanca." However, there was one big — very big — issue. For some reason, Cyrus chose to also pay homage to a '90s leading lady with a surprising hygiene habit, Cameron Diaz. Cameron Diaz in "There's Something About Mary," to be exact. Which, let's face it, is never a good look.

Cyrus' gelled upswept bangs were rock hard, and unfortunately, they were so swooped up that they totally distracted from her beautiful long curls. Although props where props are due, at least her bombshell black gown was red-carpet perfect, unlike Cyrus' inappropriate 2025 Golden Globes frocky horror that was way more nightclub than award show.

The social media fashion police were quick to pounce, weighing in on Cyrus' Oscars ensemble, and the verdict was mixed, to say the least. "Trying too hard to look important," one critic tweeted. "We pray for Miley Cyrus," another sniped. "She looks fantastic, omggg," a third raved.