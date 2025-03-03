Oprah & Whoopi's Slim Makeovers At Oscars 2025 Brutally Confirm What We Suspected
Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg strutted onto the 2025 Oscars stage with dramatically slimmer figures — but their fashion sense? Still a work in progress, according to the internet. While the Hollywood legends have been flaunting their transformations for months, this was the first time they stepped into the spotlight together post-weight loss. And let's just say — the reactions weren't all applause.
Both stars have been refreshingly candid about their weight loss journeys — and yes, they took a little pharmaceutical help along the way. Winfrey, long scrutinized for her fluctuating weight, admitted to using a GLP-1 medication, telling People, "The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I'm absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself." Meanwhile, Goldberg credited the same drug for helping her drop weight after hitting 300 pounds, blaming experimentation for her old figure. "I had taken all those steroids, I was on all this stuff," she shared in a "The View" episode (via The Hollywood Reporter). "And one of the things that's helped me drop the weight was the Mounjaro. That's what I used."
Now, with their transformations complete, "The Color Purple" icons are feeling healthier, happier, and more confident than ever. But while the pounds may have melted away, their fashion flubs remain stubbornly intact. And judging by social media, some people just can't get past how they slimmed down in the first place.
They still can't seem to shake off the Ozempic talk
It's not every day you see Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg sharing the stage at a major Hollywood event — let alone presenting together at the Oscars. But the 2025 ceremony threw fans a bone, having "The Color Purple" legends introduce a tribute performance for the iconic Quincy Jones. Both strutted onto the stage in high fashion (or at least, their version of it): Winfrey rocked a menswear-inspired tuxedo-style jacket paired with a sequined skirt, while Goldberg shimmered in a liquid Christian Siriano gown fit for a queen.
Too bad their outfits didn't exactly slay, and social media wasted no time roasting their looks. "[O]prah and whoopi goldberg looks like two highschool lesbians going to prom," one user on X, formerly Twitter, said. "Whoopi = Wrapped in a Body Bag Oprah = Looked like the Head of the Funeral Parlor," commented another. And as if the fashion critiques weren't enough, the Ozempic discourse came rolling in. "Didn't expect the glam Whoopi brought! And the Ozempic her buddy Oprah gave her," one quipped, with another saying, "Oprah and Whoopi being a walking billboard for Ozempic."
Now, we won't pretend their outfits were showstoppers, but let's give credit where it's due. They're feeling themselves in their new bodies, and they're not exactly alone in the whole celebrity weight loss drug club (there's a long list of celebrities who have admitted to taking Ozempic). And at the end of the day, they were on the Oscars stage — while the rest of us were watching from the couch in sweatpants. Who's the real winner here?