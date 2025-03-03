Oprah & Whoopi's Slim Makeovers At Oscars 2025 Brutally Confirm What We Suspected

Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg strutted onto the 2025 Oscars stage with dramatically slimmer figures — but their fashion sense? Still a work in progress, according to the internet. While the Hollywood legends have been flaunting their transformations for months, this was the first time they stepped into the spotlight together post-weight loss. And let's just say — the reactions weren't all applause.

Both stars have been refreshingly candid about their weight loss journeys — and yes, they took a little pharmaceutical help along the way. Winfrey, long scrutinized for her fluctuating weight, admitted to using a GLP-1 medication, telling People, "The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I'm absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself." Meanwhile, Goldberg credited the same drug for helping her drop weight after hitting 300 pounds, blaming experimentation for her old figure. "I had taken all those steroids, I was on all this stuff," she shared in a "The View" episode (via The Hollywood Reporter). "And one of the things that's helped me drop the weight was the Mounjaro. That's what I used."

Now, with their transformations complete, "The Color Purple" icons are feeling healthier, happier, and more confident than ever. But while the pounds may have melted away, their fashion flubs remain stubbornly intact. And judging by social media, some people just can't get past how they slimmed down in the first place.