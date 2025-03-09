Trump Fans Think Barron And This Royal Are A 'Match Made In Heaven'
Social media users are champing at the bit for Barron Trump to strike up a relationship with Leonor, Princess of Asturias, and on paper, we can see why. However, in an exclusive conversation with Nicki Swift, world-famous astrologer Terry Nazon isn't convinced.
First things first, even though Nazon doesn't believe Barron and Leonor are meant to be, she told us she can see where those rooting for them are coming from. "Barron Trump is an intelligent brainiac with a great talent for all things techie. He's super smart, and anyone he matches up with will have to be smart, too. Leonor, Princess of Spain, and Barron Trump both have great educations, and once they are interested in something, they tend to become obsessed with their new interests," she told us. Nazon also pointed out that, in some ways, their stars (that'd be Scorpio in Leonor's case and Pisces in Barron's) aligned. "There's nothing wrong with two water signs and their compatibility. Scorpio sees the vulnerability of Pisces and would never sting Pisces," she told us.
However, that was where the compatibility stopped. Though she believed Leonor would marry someone outside of Spain — something she attributed to the princess's natal Mars — Nazon cited Barron's combination of natal Venus and Neptune as the reason why he would "keep people guessing about who he fancies." With that in mind, she concluded that the two would be better off as friends, which was also probably for the best, as Leonor's family would likely play a role in finding an appropriate spouse one day. Apologies to anyone who'd been shipping BarNor (or LeoRon?) in advance.
Our expert thinks Barron will meet his match at NYU
So, if Barron Trump isn't destined to wed a Spanish royal, who is he likely to end up with? Luckily for the NYU students shooting their shot at dating Donald Trump's youngest child, Terry Nazon exclusively told Nicki Swift she believed he'd meet "the one" at NYU.
"Barron Trump is best suited to someone he meets at school, a talkative type and free spirit, maybe a foreigner like his mother," Nazon said. Granted, she acknowledged that one issue he might run into was shyness, or at the very least, some concerns about who he welcomed into his life. Explaining that COVID-19 might have done a number on his ability to read people, the world-renowned astrologer pointed out that Barron also leads a very protected life, which wouldn't exactly help his case. With that in mind, Nazon hinted that Barron would probably end up marrying someone he was friends with first. "Someone understanding and caring who can put words to his deepest feelings," she mused. We've gone from high society fairytale to college friends-to-lovers rom-com vibes, and we're here for it.
Somehow, we feel like Nazon's words will only spur Barron's classmates on, who reportedly go to desperate lengths to get his attention as is. Luckily, Barron is believed not to live on campus, giving him an opportunity to get away from it all. As for Leonor, we'll just have to wait and see who the future Queen of Spain picks as her real-life Prince Charming.