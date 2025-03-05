The Absolute Worst-Dressed 2025 Joint Address Attendees
President Donald J. Trump's joint address to Congress was full of viral and shocking moments. Never forget when Representative Al Green was unceremoniously ousted from the chamber for heckling Trump. Awkwarddd. Perhaps even more cringe-worthy were the outfits some attendees chose to wear while listening to the raucous and rowdy address.
As you may recall, back in September 2023, the Senate passed a formal dress code mandating that business attire was essential for the House chamber. "Though we've never had an official dress code, the events over the past week have made us all feel as though formalizing one is the right path forward," then-Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said of the decision, per CNN. (We're looking at you, John
gym shorts Fetterman.) Alas, on March 4, during Trump's lengthy speech, it appears decorum and dress codes were all but forgotten.
Lauren Boebert was a lady in red
Lauren Boebert isn't exactly known for her astute fashion sense, but she took her fashion faux pas to another level with a congressional address outfit that screamed party girl more than politician. The congresswoman raised many eyebrows when she arrived at the Capitol in a bright red, body-hugging, one-shoulder dress that left very little to the imagination. She completed her flashy 'fit with leopard-print pumps. "What do you think about Lauren Boebert's dress though? It was cute but this wasn't dinner at Mar-A-Lago," one X user tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "I noticed that Lauren Boebert was wearing a tight red dress and matching lipstick. Was she trying to get someone's attention?"
Pam Bondi looked like she was in mourning
As for United States Attorney General Pam Bondi, she looked like she was going to a funeral. Maybe she's still in mourning over all those plastic surgery rumors she can't escape. Bondi, wearing an all black-suit with only the faintest of pinstripes, was sitting front row and center, sandwiched in between Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Bah humbug. The only thing more somber than her outfit was the look she wore on her face practically the entire time Trump was talking.
Melania Trump channeled her inner Steve Urkel
Steve Urkel, anyone? We've come to expect to be wowed by former fashion model turned first lady Melania Trump. Sadly, Trump's ill-placed accessory at the 2025 joint address proves she has all but given up. Per Women's Wear Daily, her chic gray suit is a creation by the French luxury design company Dior. But the first lady's get-up went from Dior to a big fat don't the minute she cut it in half with a tightly cinched belt directly under her bosom. D-d-d-did I do that?!
Marjorie Taylor Greene switched up her signature accessory
Take her out to the ballgame! In true devoted Trumper fashion, Georgian congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene rolled up to President Donald J. Trump's joint session of Congress sporting a MAGA-red ball cap over her signature bleach-blond locks. (Does she ever leave home without it?) It should be noted, however, that this particular hat wasn't stamped with the usual "Make America Great Again" phrase in all caps. Instead, MTG's joint congressional address cap was emblazoned with "Trump was right about everything." In the words of Miranda Priestly, groundbreaking.
Brooke Rollins came to save the day
United States secretary of agriculture or superwoman?! Brooke Rollins proved once and for all that she's here to save the American farmers when she arrived at the 2025 joint address to Congress in — you guessed it — a cape. "@POTUS spoke loud and clear on American agriculture. He loves America's farmers, and they have no more faithful friend nor more powerful champion. He will defend them, and if anyone doubted it — they don't after tonight," she gushed in a tweet shortly after the address. Here's to hoping Rollins can sprout wings next and start churning out cheaper eggs by the dozen.