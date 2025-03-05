The Absolute Worst-Dressed 2025 Joint Address Attendees

President Donald J. Trump's joint address to Congress was full of viral and shocking moments. Never forget when Representative Al Green was unceremoniously ousted from the chamber for heckling Trump. Awkwarddd. Perhaps even more cringe-worthy were the outfits some attendees chose to wear while listening to the raucous and rowdy address.

As you may recall, back in September 2023, the Senate passed a formal dress code mandating that business attire was essential for the House chamber. "Though we've never had an official dress code, the events over the past week have made us all feel as though formalizing one is the right path forward," then-Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said of the decision, per CNN. (We're looking at you, John gym shorts Fetterman.) Alas, on March 4, during Trump's lengthy speech, it appears decorum and dress codes were all but forgotten.