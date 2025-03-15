Tiger Woods And Ex Erica Herman Had A Bigger Age Gap Than We Knew

When it comes to Tiger Woods' love life, Erica Herman is among the several women the famous star has dated, but their time together wasn't nearly as public as some of his past romances. When they first appeared together at the Presidents Cup in September 2017, outlets were quick to identify Herman as the general manager of Woods' flagship restaurant, The Woods Jupiter, in his home state of Florida. However, little was said about the nature of their relationship — or the fact that Herman is significantly younger than the golf legend. With almost a 10-year difference between them, Woods and his ex-girlfriend were among the many sports star relationships with uncomfortable age gaps.

Born in February 1984 in Palm Beach County, Florida, Herman is about 8 years younger than Woods. While studying as an undergrad, she worked part-time as a bartender at the Blue Martini bar in Orlando, where she and Woods first met. Despite almost a decade between them, the pair quickly became close, with an Us Weekly source saying they "started out very strong" in their relationship. "[Erica] was his best friend, nurse and lover and things were great," the insider claimed. Even Woods' former coach and mentor, Wally Goodwin, noticed a shift in Woods. "There's a new calmness about him," he told the Daily Mail. "Something has fundamentally changed."

"There is a difference in the way he walks and carries himself. He even has a calmer expression," Goodwin explained. "If this new girl of Tiger's comes from a fairly humble background and is down to earth, I believe he will be responding well to that."