Tiger Woods And Ex Erica Herman Had A Bigger Age Gap Than We Knew
When it comes to Tiger Woods' love life, Erica Herman is among the several women the famous star has dated, but their time together wasn't nearly as public as some of his past romances. When they first appeared together at the Presidents Cup in September 2017, outlets were quick to identify Herman as the general manager of Woods' flagship restaurant, The Woods Jupiter, in his home state of Florida. However, little was said about the nature of their relationship — or the fact that Herman is significantly younger than the golf legend. With almost a 10-year difference between them, Woods and his ex-girlfriend were among the many sports star relationships with uncomfortable age gaps.
Born in February 1984 in Palm Beach County, Florida, Herman is about 8 years younger than Woods. While studying as an undergrad, she worked part-time as a bartender at the Blue Martini bar in Orlando, where she and Woods first met. Despite almost a decade between them, the pair quickly became close, with an Us Weekly source saying they "started out very strong" in their relationship. "[Erica] was his best friend, nurse and lover and things were great," the insider claimed. Even Woods' former coach and mentor, Wally Goodwin, noticed a shift in Woods. "There's a new calmness about him," he told the Daily Mail. "Something has fundamentally changed."
"There is a difference in the way he walks and carries himself. He even has a calmer expression," Goodwin explained. "If this new girl of Tiger's comes from a fairly humble background and is down to earth, I believe he will be responding well to that."
What led to Woods and Herman's split
Despite their age gap, Tiger Woods and Erica Herman are said to have been a great fit, so why did the two eventually call it quits? In 2022, Herman sued Woods over claims that he wrongfully forced her out of their home following their split, despite an oral tenancy agreement that would allow her to stay in their Florida residence for at least another five years. She also filed a lawsuit seeking to be let out of her NDA, or non-disclosure agreement, citing a law protecting victims of sexual abuse in 2023. Woods refuted her allegations, and their breakup escalated into a bitter legal battle, marking a messy end to their six-year relationship. At the time, a source close to Woods told People that the pair had been on the rocks for quite some time before they split.
Herman was reportedly upset over how things ultimately ended between her and the renowned golfer. After all, she had supported him through his recovery following Woods' 2021 car crash, but their relationship gradually fell apart for "a variety of reasons." One source suggested that Woods was getting increasingly frustrated with his lingering injuries from his car accident, while another claimed the two clashed over their lifestyles. "Erica thought Tiger was never at home, and Tiger thought Erica was spending too much and living too lavish of a lifestyle," an insider told Us Weekly. In the end, Woods' court battle against his ex-girlfriend was ruled in his favor, with Herman ultimately withdrawing her $30-million lawsuit against the sports icon.