Are Bronny James And His Girlfriend Parker Whitfield Still Together?

Bronny James might not share a whole lot about his personal life on social media, but in case you were wondering about his relationship status, we're happy to clear it up: He's still very much in love with his girlfriend, Parker Whitfield. In fact, in addition to being seen out and about together, he even shared a glimpse into their Valentine's Day 2025 festivities.

Though Bronny and Whitfield first sparked relationship rumors at the 2024 Paris Olympics, they've certainly kept their relationship out of the limelight for the most part. What's more, everything Bronny has shared has been on Instagram Stories rather than his feed. That doesn't mean there's trouble in paradise, though. On the contrary, on the rare occasions when he has given his girlfriend shout-outs on the 'gram, they've been loved up — to say the least. For starters, there was the time he shared a sweet picture of them together at Disneyland Paris. "I miss my baby ... Love u sm," he wrote beneath the snap (via People). A few months later, he posted again — this time, to share their Valentine's Day setup, which included rose petals on the floor and heart balloons throughout an en-suite bedroom. He also made it clear that the setup was for Whitfield, tagging her Instagram handle (via On Si).

Social media isn't the only place James and Whitfield have been seen, though. Just over six months after they were seen hand in hand alongside Savannah James to see LeBron James play at the Olympics, they went to another game in February 2025, this time Bronny's brother Bryce James' high school playoffs. Safe to say, then, that Whitfield is pretty close with the family, too.