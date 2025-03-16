Are Bronny James And His Girlfriend Parker Whitfield Still Together?
Bronny James might not share a whole lot about his personal life on social media, but in case you were wondering about his relationship status, we're happy to clear it up: He's still very much in love with his girlfriend, Parker Whitfield. In fact, in addition to being seen out and about together, he even shared a glimpse into their Valentine's Day 2025 festivities.
Though Bronny and Whitfield first sparked relationship rumors at the 2024 Paris Olympics, they've certainly kept their relationship out of the limelight for the most part. What's more, everything Bronny has shared has been on Instagram Stories rather than his feed. That doesn't mean there's trouble in paradise, though. On the contrary, on the rare occasions when he has given his girlfriend shout-outs on the 'gram, they've been loved up — to say the least. For starters, there was the time he shared a sweet picture of them together at Disneyland Paris. "I miss my baby ... Love u sm," he wrote beneath the snap (via People). A few months later, he posted again — this time, to share their Valentine's Day setup, which included rose petals on the floor and heart balloons throughout an en-suite bedroom. He also made it clear that the setup was for Whitfield, tagging her Instagram handle (via On Si).
Social media isn't the only place James and Whitfield have been seen, though. Just over six months after they were seen hand in hand alongside Savannah James to see LeBron James play at the Olympics, they went to another game in February 2025, this time Bronny's brother Bryce James' high school playoffs. Safe to say, then, that Whitfield is pretty close with the family, too.
Bronny has been taunted about his love life in the past
Though Bronny James' Instagram Stories have made it clear that he's not hiding his relationship, like we said, he also isn't putting it all over his feed. It's possible there's a tragic reason for Bronny's approach.
Some may remember that prior to his relationship with Parker Whitfield, Bronny was linked to Peyton Gelfuso, with whom he even attended two proms. Sadly, many took issue with the relationship and shared on social media that they were upset to see the NBA player had a white girlfriend. Other than those who took to X, formerlyknown as Twitter, to voice their complaints, there was also negativity in the comments section under an Instagram photo dump that Savannah James had shared, which included Gelfuso in one of the pics. That wasn't all, though. Some began trolling Gelfuso directly, too. In response to her own Instagram post sharing her prom pics (which didn't even include Bronny), one person commented, "Bronny could do better." Sadly, that was just one of the taunts she got — and it didn't stop there. Replying to another post in 2023, one person went as far as to blame Gelfuso for Bronny's terrifying 2023 health scare, writing, "You gave Bronny heart issues."
In light of all that, it's not exactly surprising that Bronny has kept his relationship with Whitfield offline for the most part. Even so, it's possible Whitfield has been facing some heat herself, as, at the time of this writing, her Instagram has been set to a private profile. We're wishing her and Bronny all the best.