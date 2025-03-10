Carrie Underwood's 'Ridiculously Large' Lips Overshadow Her American Idol Judge Debut

Carrie Underwood's lips stole all her shine during her "American Idol" debut at the judge's table.

A little over 20 years after Underwood auditioned for Season 4 of the beloved singing competition, she has returned as a judge, alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Prior to the March 9 premiere, the country star took to YouTube to read a diary entry she wrote during her time as a competitor. "I just have to keep in mind that it will all be worth it, and the life I've started will be great," she said. "Most importantly, I have to remember that this has all been my choice ... I know I have some great things ahead of me."

While Underwood's post-Idol life has been full of accolades, her return to the place that launched her career was, unfortunately, overshadowed by her lips, which looked much larger than normal. Following the episode, fans took to social media to gossip about her evolving pout. "Man Carrie Underwood's lips have grown a lot since the last time I saw them," commented a fan on Facebook. Meanwhile, a second urged Underwood to slow down on cosmetic procedures. "Sitting here watching the new American Idol. It's disheartening seeing Carrie Underwood. There has to be a point when a women has to hit the 'stop' button on plastic surgery. Her lips are ridiculously to large and looks like they hurt," they wrote.