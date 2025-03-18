The Tragic Truth About Former NBC Star Lester Holt

For a decade, Lester Holt informed the world about a number of truly devastating events, but in February 2025, he announced he was officially stepping back from his role anchoring "NBC Nightly News." It's a major loss for his fans, no doubt. However, there's also a chance he breathed a sigh of relief upon learning his tenure was ending. After all, Holt has spoken openly about how some of the heavier stories he's reported on have impacted him.

Some may remember that in 2018, Holt discovered an untold truth about his own family while on the job for NBC. Reporting on the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama, which commemorates the lives of Black Americans who faced segregation, slavery, and lynchings, Holt recognized a family name on one of the plaques. The newsman was visibly moved as he told the museum's founder that he wondered if there was any relation. "My grandmother was a Houston, and there's a Houston here. And I ... I have to call my father. But ..." he trailed off, his voice breaking slightly. In the very next clip, Holt could be seen tearing up. "Some phone calls to make," he said as he wiped his nose. In the voiceover for the segment, Holt confirmed that when he made those calls, he learned he probably was related to the John Houston named in the memorial.

A very difficult experience to have, let alone on camera. However, it also served as a heartbreakingly poignant reminder for viewers, and Holt alluded to that in his introduction to the memorial segment. "It's a painful and, as I learned today, sometimes personal legacy that is often left out of the conversation about race," he said. Holt has also spoken about how some stories brought him to tears.