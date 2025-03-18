The Tragic Truth About Former NBC Star Lester Holt
For a decade, Lester Holt informed the world about a number of truly devastating events, but in February 2025, he announced he was officially stepping back from his role anchoring "NBC Nightly News." It's a major loss for his fans, no doubt. However, there's also a chance he breathed a sigh of relief upon learning his tenure was ending. After all, Holt has spoken openly about how some of the heavier stories he's reported on have impacted him.
Some may remember that in 2018, Holt discovered an untold truth about his own family while on the job for NBC. Reporting on the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama, which commemorates the lives of Black Americans who faced segregation, slavery, and lynchings, Holt recognized a family name on one of the plaques. The newsman was visibly moved as he told the museum's founder that he wondered if there was any relation. "My grandmother was a Houston, and there's a Houston here. And I ... I have to call my father. But ..." he trailed off, his voice breaking slightly. In the very next clip, Holt could be seen tearing up. "Some phone calls to make," he said as he wiped his nose. In the voiceover for the segment, Holt confirmed that when he made those calls, he learned he probably was related to the John Houston named in the memorial.
A very difficult experience to have, let alone on camera. However, it also served as a heartbreakingly poignant reminder for viewers, and Holt alluded to that in his introduction to the memorial segment. "It's a painful and, as I learned today, sometimes personal legacy that is often left out of the conversation about race," he said. Holt has also spoken about how some stories brought him to tears.
He struggled with regular mass shootings
The year after Lester Holt's emotional visit to the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, he had to report on the devastating El Paso Walmart shooting. Holt interviewed a number of bereaved family members, and speaking to "Today" a few days later, he explained it was a way for them to give their loved ones a sendoff. "Very often they want to talk because they want to honor the person they lost," he said. However, he also shared that it was tough to divorce himself from the situation while doing those interviews. In fact, he admitted to crying as he heard one of the stories. "I was doing one interview and ... just sobbing ... because what can you say?" he explained.
As many will remember, a few days after the El Paso massacre, there was another scare at a Walmart in Springfield, Missouri. Perhaps unsurprisingly, when asked about it and the actual shooting in El Paso, Holt shared that he was infuriated about the constant threat. "When I got the news over the weekend, I just turned to my wife and I said, 'I'm just angry,'" he recounted on "Today." Holt added that he was heartbroken over the situation as well, but reiterated that he couldn't help feeling infuriated by how regular shootings had become.
It was a similar sentiment to what he'd shared during his NBC News coverage of El Paso just days prior. "We're all tired. Tired of having to watch communities like these go through the well-worn rituals of shock, pain, vigils, and talk — lots of talk — and few answers," he'd said.
If you have been impacted by incidents of mass violence, or are experiencing emotional distress related to incidents of mass violence, you can call or text Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 for support.
Lester Holt is always on high alert for gun violence
Given just how vocal Lester Holt has been regarding shootings and the reality that they could take place at any time, it isn't exactly shocking that he's almost always on high alert for them. In fact, speaking to the hosts of "Today," he shared that he'd started taking along a potentially life-saving piece of equipment with him wherever he went.
"As a journalist who goes overseas, we get special training. And one of those trainings is how to use a tourniquet. And I have a tourniquet that I take when I go overseas to conflict zones. I've now put it in my briefcase because I feel that's the kind of ... maybe someday," he shrugged while shaking his head. It was a heartbreaking admission. However, it was also an important detail to note from a journalist's perspective — and it bears mentioning that "Today" host Al Roker responded by saying that he'd also started taking precautions when out in public. Speaking of a movie excursion with one of his three children, Roker revealed, "We got in and we looked, 'Where are the exits?' I mean, because you've just got to be prepared."
A devastating situation, all around.
Lester Holt was caught in Hurricane Michael
One particularly frightening situation Lester Holt found himself in while on the job was Hurricane Michael, the storm that ripped through the Florida Panhandle in 2018.
Though Holt and his NBC News team had gone to Panama City to report on the hurricane, they certainly weren't expecting to be caught in the middle of it. However, that's exactly what ended up happening. After being forced inside the hotel they were staying in, they also lost power — but that was still just the start of it. While on air, Holt asked his team members to barricade their hotel room window. The camera showed Holt ducking out of the way as they frantically carried the mattress to the window, and despite Holt's voice sounding as calm as ever, it was clear everyone there was terrified. Holt then shared that they'd have to cut their broadcast short. "You know, we want to be on the air, but we've got to take care of each other, and so we're going to do that. So know that we're safe, but we're going to have to sign off," he said.
It turns out their plan to barricade the window had been the right move, as once it was safe to do so, Holt's producer headed upstairs to their room to find that the window had been smashed in. "Thankfully, my colleague was not in that room when the glass blew out but rather with the rest of us, barricaded behind that mattress," Holt shared after showing pictures of the destruction. A smart move, no question.
He was once plagued by feud rumors
Outside of dangerous situations, one tragic detail many may remember is that once upon a time, there were rumors that Lester Holt and his colleague Tom Llamas were embroiled in a feud. This, after Llamas was first onboarded at NBC.
Speaking to Page Six about the supposed drama going on between Holt and Llamas, one unnamed source said they believed Llamas was being primed for a new gig — possibly even Holt's. In particular, another source explained the truth of the matter was that Llamas tended to step in for ABC star David Muir at his former network, so it was unlikely he'd moved to another one for anything other than a big promotion. "Nobody believes he just came to NBC for a streaming show," they pointed out.
Granted, Holt wasn't exactly forced out. On the contrary, he was given a four-year contract at the time Llamas joined NBC. That, one of Page Six's insiders noted, was a good sign for the veteran journalist. What's more, having his contract renewed wasn't the only thing Holt had to celebrate; he was also named managing editor. Even so, in the wake of Holt's exit from "NBC Nightly News," NBC confirmed that Llamas would be taking the reins, so perhaps that was the plan all along. Either way, Holt certainly didn't hint at any bad blood over that. Per NBC, he'd told the show's crew, "I'm happy, happy for Tom and his family — and crush it, my friend." If there was a feud at some point, it's certainly over now.
Lester Holt quit NBC Nightly News
Speaking of Lester Holt's exit from "NBC Nightly News," we're not sure if that's more of a tragic detail for him or for his fans. After all, he seemed very excited about his post-"NBC Nightly News" plans. That would be, "Dateline."
In a letter sent to his colleagues and subsequently published on NBC's website, Holt wrote, "I'm excited to report I will be continuing as anchor of 'Dateline NBC,' but for the first time in a fulltime capacity whereby I will be expanding my footprint on the broadcast and crafting 'Dateline' hours on subjects I care deeply about." It bears mentioning that in the very same letter, he also revealed that the change-up had been his own choice, referring to it as "a big decision I have made about my future at NBC News." Perhaps the red flags surrounding Holt's exit weren't that red after all!
Like we said, though, Holt's decision to leave "NBC Nightly News" is certainly a tragic one for his fans. Taking to the comments section of his Instagram, they've made it clear that he'll be sorely missed. "Your character, heart, soul, and humble delivery of events made you a beloved member of the media. God bless you, Mr. Holt," wrote one. "Thank you for doing such an incredible job this past decade bringing the news to our living rooms in an honest and compassionate manner. I'll see you on Dateline," penned another. That's certainly an impressive legacy to leave. We're wishing Holt the best going forward — and as the latter Instagram user said, we'll catch him on "Dateline."