Kimberly Guilfoyle's Big News Will Keep Her In Don Jr.'s Orbit (& We're Sure Bettina Is Fuming)
Kimberly Guilfoyle's been showing signs that she's not over Donald Trump Jr. — and now she has an excuse to stay in his orbit. Although Donald Trump's son has moved on with his new girlfriend, socialite Bettina Anderson, Guilfoyle, who was engaged to him for several years, has big news that will force her into his periphery for the next four years (and no, it's not because she's decided to move into their neighborhood). Taking to her Instagram stories, the former Fox News pundit announced that her son, Ronan Anthony Villency, would be attending the University of Miami. Alongside a photo of Villency, the proud mother wrote, "Congratulations Ronan! We are so proud of you. Lets [sic] go Canes!"
While Guilfoyle is probably genuinely happy about her son's future in college, him choosing the University of Miami has also conveniently guaranteed that she'll have a distant connection to her ex for the immediate future. Don Jr.'s daughter and Donald Trump's eldest granddaughter, Kai Trump, who's around the same age as Villency, confirmed her acceptance to the same university mid-way through 2024, which means they'll likely be starting around the same time. And while it's not exactly customary for college students to have their parents hovering over them 24/7, it's likely that Guilfoyle and Don Jr. will attend some of the same events for their kids, such as their new student orientations, graduations, and all the notable things in between (which we're sure Anderson will just love).
If nothing else, it'll give Guilfoyle another thread to keep her glued tightly to the Trump family for a long as possible (not that she wasn't already a pro at that).
Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson won't be free of Kimberly Guilfoyle for a while
As the new lady in Donald Trump Jr.'s life, Bettina Anderson probably isn't thrilled that Kimberly Guilfoyle has another legitimate connection to him and his famous family for the next four years. However, it doesn't appear that she has anything to worry about in the immediate future. According to Page Six, the new couple has reportedly been inseparable for some time. For example, in January 2025, days after his father was inaugurated into office for the second time, a source revealed that Trump been spending more time in Anderson's place than his own. "Don Jr. is essentially living with Bettina at her townhouse," shared the insider. "His car is always there. Always."
That said, it seems that it will probably be a while before Trump and Anderson are living a completely Guilfoyle-free experience. According to People, Guilfoyle, who attended the inauguration wearing a very busty dress, couldn't help but notice whatever Trump and Anderson had going on at the event. "Kim is still very fond of Don, and kept a watchful eye out," explained an insider. "She knows how beautiful and well dressed Bettina is, and there is no question that she was hurt when her romance with Don ended."
Fortunately, her curiosity didn't complicate their relatively quiet breakup. "Kim saw Don with Bettina and it was all civil. No negativity," added the insider.