Kimberly Guilfoyle's Big News Will Keep Her In Don Jr.'s Orbit (& We're Sure Bettina Is Fuming)

Kimberly Guilfoyle's been showing signs that she's not over Donald Trump Jr. — and now she has an excuse to stay in his orbit. Although Donald Trump's son has moved on with his new girlfriend, socialite Bettina Anderson, Guilfoyle, who was engaged to him for several years, has big news that will force her into his periphery for the next four years (and no, it's not because she's decided to move into their neighborhood). Taking to her Instagram stories, the former Fox News pundit announced that her son, Ronan Anthony Villency, would be attending the University of Miami. Alongside a photo of Villency, the proud mother wrote, "Congratulations Ronan! We are so proud of you. Lets [sic] go Canes!"

While Guilfoyle is probably genuinely happy about her son's future in college, him choosing the University of Miami has also conveniently guaranteed that she'll have a distant connection to her ex for the immediate future. Don Jr.'s daughter and Donald Trump's eldest granddaughter, Kai Trump, who's around the same age as Villency, confirmed her acceptance to the same university mid-way through 2024, which means they'll likely be starting around the same time. And while it's not exactly customary for college students to have their parents hovering over them 24/7, it's likely that Guilfoyle and Don Jr. will attend some of the same events for their kids, such as their new student orientations, graduations, and all the notable things in between (which we're sure Anderson will just love).

If nothing else, it'll give Guilfoyle another thread to keep her glued tightly to the Trump family for a long as possible (not that she wasn't already a pro at that).