Kimberly Guilfoyle's Attempt To Butter Up To Kai Trump Fails Miserably

Kimberly Guilfoyle, this obsession with your ex has got to stop. It's unfortunate Donald Trump Jr. basically traded you in for younger model Bettina Anderson, but, honey, you've got to let him (and his family) go. Fans already know the breakup between Guilfoyle and Don Jr. was even messier than the couple let on, but the former prosecutor's constant posts on social media are just giving desperate now. While Guilfoyle recently pulled a Princess Diana and rocked a sexy revenge dress as Don Jr. packed on the PDA with Anderson — which was fantastic — she's now trying to stay in Don Jr.'s kids' good graces.

On St. Patrick's Day, Kai Trump, President Donald Trump's oldest granddaughter, posted a carousel of photos to her Instagram that showed her playing golf with Garrett Clark — who the internet thinks is dating Kai. The pics were typical Kai, meaning they were all about her love of golf. But what caught fans' attention is who commented on her post.

Guilfoyle responded with three emojis: first the fire, then the red heart, then the heart-eyes face. It's cute, simple, and lovey-dovey, but there are two things wrong with it. One, Guilfoyle isn't dating Kai's dad anymore, so this just seems weird and gives off "How do you do, fellow kids?" vibes. Two, Anderson already beat her to it.