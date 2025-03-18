Kimberly Guilfoyle's Attempt To Butter Up To Kai Trump Fails Miserably
Kimberly Guilfoyle, this obsession with your ex has got to stop. It's unfortunate Donald Trump Jr. basically traded you in for younger model Bettina Anderson, but, honey, you've got to let him (and his family) go. Fans already know the breakup between Guilfoyle and Don Jr. was even messier than the couple let on, but the former prosecutor's constant posts on social media are just giving desperate now. While Guilfoyle recently pulled a Princess Diana and rocked a sexy revenge dress as Don Jr. packed on the PDA with Anderson — which was fantastic — she's now trying to stay in Don Jr.'s kids' good graces.
On St. Patrick's Day, Kai Trump, President Donald Trump's oldest granddaughter, posted a carousel of photos to her Instagram that showed her playing golf with Garrett Clark — who the internet thinks is dating Kai. The pics were typical Kai, meaning they were all about her love of golf. But what caught fans' attention is who commented on her post.
Guilfoyle responded with three emojis: first the fire, then the red heart, then the heart-eyes face. It's cute, simple, and lovey-dovey, but there are two things wrong with it. One, Guilfoyle isn't dating Kai's dad anymore, so this just seems weird and gives off "How do you do, fellow kids?" vibes. Two, Anderson already beat her to it.
Kimberly Guilfoyle needs to throw in the towel
Not only did socialite Bettina Anderson snag Donald Trump Jr. from Kimberly Guilfoyle, but Anderson also posted on Kai Trump's Instagram before Guilfoyle. Anderson's comment was even simpler than the TV news personality's response: three clapping emojis. Neither of these women's comments were earth-shattering, but they were an easy way to remind Kai they still care about her (by association with her father, of course).
Guilfoyle dated Don Jr. from 2018 to 2024, which is a fairly long time to be in someone's life, especially for celebrities. However, Kai doesn't actually follow Guilfoyle on Instagram. To be fair, she also doesn't follow Anderson, but she's known Guilfoyle for years — and, by all accounts, it seems like Don Jr. ended their relationship, not the other way around. So, that has to sting for the appointed U.S. ambassador to Greece. Not only has she been kicked out of Don Jr.'s life, it appears she's been kicked out of his daughter's realm as well.
Honestly, the news personality needs to accept defeat and either focus on herself or find a new partner, because everyone but her can see that a romantic happily ever after with Don Jr. just isn't in the cards for her.