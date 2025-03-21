The Tragic Reality Of Rick Harrison's Life Today After His Son Adam's Death

Rick Harrison of "Pawn Stars" fame is still picking up the pieces after losing his son, Adam — and no, time hasn't healed everything. A year after Adam's death, the reality TV veteran admits life hasn't been the same since.

In January 2025, news broke that Adam had died at 39 years old. Harrison later confirmed the cause, saying in a statement, "Yes, I can confirm Adam died from a fentanyl overdose," and issued a powerful call to action that addressed the national crisis and slammed the lack of urgency. "The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously," he added. "It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better." At the time, he also lamented the effect of the drug on his son, saying it ruined his life. "Fentanyl turned my son into someone he wasn't and that brought with it bad decisions and spending time in jail," he said in another statement.

Even with all that grief, life hasn't slowed down for Harrison. He is still running his iconic Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Vegas, still shaking hands, signing autographs, and in March 2025, he even dropped some major personal news — he's engaged to girlfriend Angie Polushkin. But before anyone jumps to conclusions about him moving on, Harrison made it clear that he hasn't. The loss of Adam still stings to this day, and he's not pretending otherwise. A year later, he admits that it still weighs heavily on him, casting a long shadow over his everyday life.